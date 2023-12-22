Are you on the lookout for a new career path in Santa Cruz County?
Look no further! We’ve curated a list of the top 10 Santa Cruz County job opportunities recently posted to our job board, spanning various industries and roles.
Whether you’re a recent graduate, seasoned professional, or someone seeking a fresh start, Santa Cruz has something to offer for everyone.
- Senior Public Health Investigator at The County of Santa Cruz
- Application Analyst II (Temporary) at Central California Alliance for Health
- Drone Pilot and Technician at UC Santa Cruz
- Agency Partnerships Director at Second Harvest Food Bank
- Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance – Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Director of Finance and Business at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Academic Payroll/Personnel Analyst at UC Santa Cruz
- Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
- Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist at The County of Santa Cruz
Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply for these exciting job opportunities in Santa Cruz County today and pave the way for your professional growth. Be sure to check out the full list of job openings here. Don’t miss the chance to work in this vibrant community while enjoying the picturesque surroundings.
Your dream job could be just a click away!
