Are you on the lookout for a new career path in Santa Cruz County?
Look no further! We’ve curated a list of the top 10 Santa Cruz County job opportunities recently posted to our job board, spanning various industries and roles.
Whether you’re a recent graduate, seasoned professional, or someone seeking a fresh start, Santa Cruz has something to offer for everyone.
- Accountant at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Facilities Senior Building Maintenance Worker at UC Santa Cruz
- Development Manager at Digital NEST, Inc.
- Accounting and Human Resources Manager at Cabrillo College Foundation
- Housing Programs Director at Housing Authority of the County of Santa Cruz
- Dining Sous Chef at UC Santa Cruz
- Senior Public Health Investigator at The County of Santa Cruz
- Academic Payroll/Personnel Analyst at UC Santa Cruz
- Criminal Justice and Investigative Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz
- Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply for these exciting job opportunities in Santa Cruz County today and pave the way for your professional growth. Be sure to check out the full list of job openings here. Don’t miss the chance to work in this vibrant community while enjoying the picturesque surroundings.
Your dream job could be just a click away!
FIND MORE ON THE LOOKOUT JOB BOARD >>
Build your team
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to Santa Cruz County job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board today.
➤ Growing your team? Purchase a job board bundle of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeem your jobs at any time. Bundles never expire. Get your bundles here.
➤ Are you a Lookout Marketing Partner? Reach out to your representative today for your exclusive discount.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to brittany@lookoutlocal.com