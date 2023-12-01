Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Agency Partnerships Director at Second Harvest Food Bank
- College Assistant at UC Santa Cruz
- Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Member Services Representative (Teller, Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Triple P Program Manager at First 5 Santa Cruz County
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
- Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist at The County of Santa Cruz
- Compliance Manager at Ecology Action
- Financial Services Analyst at UC Santa Cruz
- Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
FIND MORE ON THE LOOKOUT JOB BOARD >>
Build your team
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to brittany@lookoutlocal.com