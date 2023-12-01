Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Agency Partnerships Director at Second Harvest Food Bank
  2. College Assistant at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  4. Member Services Representative (Teller, Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  5. Triple P Program Manager at First 5 Santa Cruz County
  6. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
  7. Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Compliance Manager at Ecology Action
  9. Financial Services Analyst at UC Santa Cruz
  10. Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County

FIND MORE ON THE LOOKOUT JOB BOARD >>

Build your team

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to brittany@lookoutlocal.com

Brittany is Lookout’s first contact for members. She answers (and quickly) any membership questions and is eager to help with the mundane modern work of resetting passwords, signing up for newsletters...