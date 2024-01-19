Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

The only solution to the problems between Israel and the Palestinians is to implement a cease-fire and end the Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. The world knows this. Experts in Middle East politics and Israeli history know this. Insightful Jews know it. Ordinary people know it.

Why are the Santa Cruz City Council, Jimmy Panetta, and Joe Biden so resistant to reality? Are they sympathetic to the fear expressed by Israeli leaders and ordinary people who support Israel? Those people fear Hamas, the Palestinians, antisemitism, and a future that might deprive them of their heartfelt desires. That feeling of fear is real. But, for many years they blamed their fear on all the Palestinians. Now they blame it on Hamas and attempt to show their good faith by excusing the ordinary Palestinians. That blame is now and has always been misplaced.

The Palestinians and Hamas evoke fear in those supporters of Israel because, from the beginning Palestinians have reacted with hostility to match the hostility projected towards them by Zionists. In response to the full-fledged ethnic cleansing and occupation within the UN approved boundaries of Israel in 1948 and the expansion of the Israeli occupation of Palestine into Gaza and the West Bank in 1967, Palestinians have reacted with resistance – sometimes violently and sometimes peacefully, but always provoking a violent Israeli response.

Now the Israeli slaughter of Palestinians is unleashing not just legitimate criticism of the Israeli government but also, unfortunately, public permission for the active expression of die-hard antisemitism.

The only way to allay this fear is for Israel and its supporters to stop blaming Palestinians for their fear, stop the killing of Palestinians, end the occupation of Palestine and give Palestinians their freedom.

William Rentz

Santa Cruz