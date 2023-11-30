The Wait-it’s-December-already? Baine’s Nine:
- December comes in with a bang in downtown Santa Cruz on Saturday morning, thanks to the annual Holiday Parade up Pacific Avenue.
- A beautiful and uplifting annual event comes ‘round again as the Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus presents three performances of “Music for the Feast of Christmas” at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
- Yep, he’s a living, breathing, guitar-playing link — maybe the last link — to the 20th-century culture of Woody Guthrie-esque folk. And Ramblin’ Jack Elliot is ramblin’ our way.
- If you didn’t know better, you’d swear Deke Dickerson just dropped out of 1959, the era of cars with fins, gorgeous guitars and honest twangy country music.
- The Beatles pre-“Sgt. Pepper” is the focus of a tribute show presented by a group of veteran side players, at the Kuumbwa on Friday.
- On the same spot of the summer’s weekly block party now comes the Midtown Night Market. Different season, same pursuit of fun, all through December.
- Mary McCaslin was one of Santa Cruz’s finest. It just makes sense that many of Santa Cruz’s greatest folk musicians come out to the Kuumbwa to pay her tribute.
- The mighty concrete artist Tom Ralston is also a musician, and he brings his muscular 14-piece band to the Rio to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank.
- Hear ye, Midcounty-ers! Aptos Village is the site for a holiday craft fair and tree lighting, Saturday afternoon. And yes, there’s hot cocoa from Manuel’s available.
