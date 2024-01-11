Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the MLK-Day-weekend B9:
- If you’re a Django fan, then Frenchman Stephane Wrembel is ready to conjure some ghosts at Kuumbwa.
- You can’t spell “fungus” without f-u-n. Yep, it’s mushroom season and the local tradition the Fungus Fair is back, for the first time in four years.
- How many times has the great lefty bluesman Coco Montoya thrilled local audiences with his guitar over the years? I can’t count that high.
- Talk about an event that sells itself — The Santa Cruz Chocolate Festival? When and where, baby?
- Curious about seaweed? Yeah, me too.
- She runs the Fun Institute, and writes cool mystery novels? What can’t Clifford Henderson do?
- Bali-born jazz pianist Joey Alexander has released seven albums … oh, and he’s only 20 years old. He’s a genuine wunderkind.
- The outre performers of Sin Sisters burlesque and drag show set their sights on the Disney universe. Your sweet childhood image of the Little Mermaid might not survive it.
- Santa Cruz has more than a few elite visual artists, and the MAH is showcasing four of them in its illuminating Rydell Fellows show.