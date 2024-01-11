Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the MLK-Day-weekend B9:

  1. If you’re a Django fan, then Frenchman Stephane Wrembel is ready to conjure some ghosts at Kuumbwa. 
  2. You can’t spell “fungus” without f-u-n. Yep, it’s mushroom season and the local tradition the Fungus Fair is back, for the first time in four years.
  3. How many times has the great lefty bluesman Coco Montoya thrilled local audiences with his guitar over the years? I can’t count that high.
  4. Talk about an event that sells itself — The Santa Cruz Chocolate Festival? When and where, baby?
  5. Curious about seaweed? Yeah, me too.  
  6. She runs the Fun Institute, and writes cool mystery novels? What can’t Clifford Henderson do?
  7. Bali-born jazz pianist Joey Alexander has released seven albums … oh, and he’s only 20 years old. He’s a genuine wunderkind. 
  8. The outre performers of Sin Sisters burlesque and drag show set their sights on the Disney universe. Your sweet childhood image of the Little Mermaid might not survive it.
  9. Santa Cruz has more than a few elite visual artists, and the MAH is showcasing four of them in its illuminating Rydell Fellows show.

