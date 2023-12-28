Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the I-can-never-remember-the-words-to-Auld-Lang-Syne B9:

There is a night before New Year’s Eve, y’know. And Dec. 30 is a great time to pop in on Scotts Valley for some big laughs. No, Jerry’s Middle Finger is not a sign of hostility. It’s a terrific Jerry Garcia Band tribute act, and all Deadheads get the reference. Looking for a little ’70s-style soul music, a la James Brown? If that’s your jam, then you probably need no intro to the great Lee Fields. A trio of local musicians come together to help you nail down those New Year’s resolutions. You know you’re a local when you’re spending the first minutes of the new year with AJ Lee & the Coffis boys. The time of year just calls for some Sinatra, don’t you think? John Michael thinks so. The book is called “Something’s Not Right,” the writer’s name is yves., and the rest? It’s supposed to be mysterious. OK, so if the Boardwalk’s “Winter Wonderland” is over on New Year’s Eve, does that mean that winter is over too? It’s not too late to find some spandex pants and get in the spirit of the Gimme Gimme Disco show New Year’s Eve at The Catalyst.

