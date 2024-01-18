Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the midwinter B9:
- The fine guitarist John Jorgenson and his quintet revive the ghosts of Django-style gypsy jazz with a contemporary vibe that just swings like all heck.
- Big passions at play at the Santa Cruz Symphony, with Mahler’s emotional “Symphony No. 10” and Ravel’s romance based on the love story of Daphnis and Chloe.
- UCSC’s Benjamin Breen has a compelling story to tell about the origins of modern psychedelic research.
- Students of the bass guitar often think of Victor Wooten as the best bassist alive — and he’s got three brothers who might be just as talented as he is.
- The Bay Area blues scene doesn’t have many more dependable names than San Jose great Tommy Castro.
- Cecile McLorin Salvant is one of the most distinctive voices in American music, in a category by herself, and you can see her live.
- Sometimes, you need to get dazed and confused with some Led Zep, live and loud.
- If the Santa Cruz Baroque Festival ever needed your support, it’s now, as it navigates a future without its leader and founder, the great Linda Burman-Hall. The new season kicks off Sunday afternoon.
- Take a dive into the vision of local artists through photography with the Pixel Printers of Santa Cruz, at the Blitzer beginning this week.