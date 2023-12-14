Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the here-comes-winter B9:

  1. If you haven’t yet discovered the soulful, whiskey-kick sound of Drive-By Truckers, do it now — I’ll wait. Now, the news: The Truckers’ frontman, Patterson Hood, is playing live in Felton. 
  2. Experience the full-on power of the choral group Cantiamo! in the ideal venue for the holiday season, the sanctuary of Holy Cross Church. 
  3. Another reason to resent Elon Musk. His rebranding of Twitter steals the thunder of L.A.’s greatest punk band. May X play on forever.
  4. The spirit of Christmas comes to vivid life from the magnificent voices of the Santa Cruz Chorale, two performances this weekend at Holy Cross.
  5. The brilliant comic actress Marga Gomez is presenting her seafaring solo play “Swimming With Lesbians” at … you guessed it, The Blue Lagoon.   
  6. Santa Cruz comes out to celebrate one of its own: This one’s for Tammi.
  7. Gifts are not always things; sometimes they are experiences … such as “Destined for Grapeness,” a seven-course meal paired with women-made wines, all in the coolest boutique bookstore in the tri-county area.       
  8. It’s not the holidays in Santa Cruz without a visit from the great jazz guitar virtuoso Charlie Hunter, who this year shares the stage with the indie band Victoria Victoria.  
  9. What a blessing for local audiences that L.A.’s wonderfully expansive dance band Ozomatli plays regularly in town. 

