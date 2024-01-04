Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s here-comes-2024 B9:
- You got one more weekend to catch the astounding acrobatics of the Flynn Creek Circus in Capitola. Take it.
- Last year, Santa Cruz novelist Claire Oshetsky wowed readers with the moving and haunting debut novel “Chouette.” Now comes the stunning follow-up.
- The book is called “Something’s Not Right,” the writer’s name is yves., and the rest? It’s supposed to be mysterious.
- Dive into The Hive, Santa Cruz’s thriving live poetry community, and learn about poets Rebecca Foust and Susan Cohen.
- Tuesday nights don’t have to be boring. There’s live comedy at the Blue Lagoon, and it’s free. What’s not to love?
- They are deeply familiar initials for any metal fan who’s been hanging around the Bay Area — the one and only Y&T celebrates 50 years of head bangin’.
- Straight outta the “low country” of South Carolina comes the deliciously rootsy Grammy-winning combo Ranky Tanky.
- Santa Cruz’s original punk warriors Swingin’ Utters just keep going and going and going.
- They better do “Hypnotized.” That’s all I’m sayin’.