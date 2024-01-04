Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s here-comes-2024 B9:

  1. You got one more weekend to catch the astounding acrobatics of the Flynn Creek Circus in Capitola. Take it. 
  2. Last year, Santa Cruz novelist Claire Oshetsky wowed readers with the moving and haunting debut novel “Chouette.” Now comes the stunning follow-up.
  3. The book is called “Something’s Not Right,” the writer’s name is yves., and the rest? It’s supposed to be mysterious. 
  4. Dive into The Hive, Santa Cruz’s thriving live poetry community, and learn about poets Rebecca Foust and Susan Cohen.
  5. Tuesday nights don’t have to be boring. There’s live comedy at the Blue Lagoon, and it’s free. What’s not to love?  
  6. They are deeply familiar initials for any metal fan who’s been hanging around the Bay Area — the one and only Y&T celebrates 50 years of head bangin’.
  7. Straight outta the “low country” of South Carolina comes the deliciously rootsy Grammy-winning combo Ranky Tanky.
  8. Santa Cruz’s original punk warriors Swingin’ Utters just keep going and going and going.
  9. They better do “Hypnotized.” That’s all I’m sayin’.

