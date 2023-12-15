Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

Come test your cookie-baking skills at the Great Brewery Bake-Off this Sunday at Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing in Santa Cruz. Bakers of all ages and skill levels are invited to enter their best cookies to this friendly competition. The winner takes the title of Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing Master Cookie Creator and goes home with prizes from local businesses. The local judges include Manresa Bread baker Stephanie Prida, chef Jessica Yarr of the Grove and Chickenfoot, Erin Lampel, owner of Companion Bakeshop – and me! Hope to see you there.



Santa Cruz-based event company Destined for Grapeness is partnering with Bad Animal in Santa Cruz for for a gathering on Thursday that celebrates women creators and business owners. The intimate dinner will be held in the private Rare Book Cellar at Bad Animal, a wine bar and bookstore co-owned by Jessica McKay. A seven-course menu will be prepared by chef Lalita Kaewsawang, owner of Hanloh Thai and the culinary artist in residence at Bad Animal, with wine pairings by winemaker Elisabetta Foradori. Tickets are $160 per person, all-inclusive.

