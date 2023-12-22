Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

Local event company Collective Santa Cruz is turning 2 years old, and is celebrating with – what else? – a party with some of the coolest artists, food vendors and beverage artisans. The festivities take place at Harbor Café in Santa Cruz on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy Mexican food from Tacos El Chuy taco truck, natural wine by Madson Wines, beer from Seaside’s Other Brother Beer Co. and specialty cocktails by 3-Headed Mule, Collective’s in-house beverage pop-up, plus live photos from North Coast Tintypes and henna by Evelyn Salguero. This event is free and for all ages.

Tram Vu of Mariposa Coffee in Santa Cruz is flexing her culinary wings with a series of pop-up dinners called Tram’s Kitchen Sink, held at the downtown coffeehouse. On Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the theme is Hot Pot, a communal meal where ingredients are cooked quickly in a simmering broth. The meat option ($50) includes ribeye, pork belly, calamari, shrimp and fish cakes; the vegan option ($40) includes soft and fried tofu and vegan fish cakes. Both come with noodles, rice and tons of herbs and veggies.

Friday, Dec. 22

