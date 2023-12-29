Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

One of the coolest New Year’s Eve parties in town might also be one of the hardest to find. On Sunday, you can ring in 2024 at Ulterior, Santa Cruz’s downtown speakeasy. Located behind a swinging bookcase and up a flight of stairs, this bar above Motiv is offering an open cocktail bar and hors d’oeuvres throughout the night, plus a Champagne toast, confetti cannons and masquerade masks to help you get into the New Year’s spirit. Tickets are $100 each, RSVPs are required, and space is limited. This is a 21-and-over event.

Kick off the New Year’s Eve festivities Sunday with champagne and oysters at Equinox Winery, a Santa Cruz winery specializing in methode champenoise bubbles. A $100 ticket includes a dozen freshly shucked oysters by Parker Presents, two glasses of sparkling wine and a bottle to take home. Seatings are staggered every 45 minutes at Equinox’s tasting room on the Westside.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Ovni & Oysters (Happy Hour) | 1 – 5 p.m. @ Doon to Earth

The Joint Chiefs | 5 – 8 p.m. @ El Vaquero Winery | $10

Sunday, Dec. 31

