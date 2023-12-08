Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

The Aptos Village Wine Wander returns to Aptos Village this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At this tasting event, 15 Santa Cruz Mountain wineries will pour multiple wines at 11 local businesses throughout the village. And, because it’s the holiday season, don’t forget to stop by the makers market to stock up on artisanal gifts. Tickets are $45 for unlimited tasting. Some might be available at the event, but it’s a good idea to purchase in advance – this event usually sells out.

Staff of Life Market’s Winter Wine Stroll, also this Saturday, is one of my favorite foodie holiday events. At this all-you-can-taste event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Cruz store, Staff of Life opens a smorgasbord of holiday goodies for guests to try, including local, French, Spanish and Italian wines, artisanal cheeses, specialty cured meats and all kinds of holiday sweets. Not only do you get to try all these treats, you can also figure out which ones to purchase for gifts, appetizer trays and the holiday table. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the event, and proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Cruz County.

