Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

Trying to make a healthy start in the new year? Humble Sea Brewing Co. is hosting N/A Day this Saturday at its Westside Santa Cruz taproom with beverages and local businesses that support a healthy lifestyle. Good vibes are on tap, including alcohol-free beers, Living Swell Kombucha and cans of Fog Water, the brewery’s homemade hopped seltzer. The vendor village includes local wellness businesses like Be Rooted Botanicals, Goldmine Adaptogens and Midtown Surfboards.

This sounds sweet – the Santa Cruz Chocolate Festival returns to the Cocoanut Grove at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Immerse yourself in chocolate experiences from more than a dozen notable chocolatiers, including CocoTutti Chocolates, Deux Cranes LLC and Goose’s Goodies. Proceeds from this event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County. Tickets are $20 for kids and $30 for adults.

Friday, Jan. 12

Santa Cruz Fungus Fair | 2 – 5 p.m. @ London Nelson Community Center | $10

Saturday, Jan. 13

Sunday, Jan. 14

Santa Cruz Fungus Fair | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. @ London Nelson Community Center | $15

Monday, Jan. 15

Game Night | 5 – 7 p.m. @ Aptos Vineyard

