Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing – the oldest continuously operating brewery in the county – was sold to local brewery owners Adair Paterno and Brad Clark. Founders Emily Thomas and Chad Brill are celebrating the transition with the beer community with two events this weekend.

On Friday, Toast to Women-Powered Beer celebrates women in the beer industry and community, from amateurs to professionals. New brewery T-shirts, sweatshirts and merchandise with custom artwork by Sarah Williams will be available, DJ Ojo Feo will provide music and pop-ups Pizza Bones and Tacos El Chuy will be on site.

On Sunday, raise a beer to Thomas and Brill at Emily and Chad’s Last Call. Live music will play from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Tacos El Chuy and Oli’s Cheesesteaks available for purchase. There will be many cheers, lots of beers, and probably a few tears as the beer community celebrates 18 years of SCMB.

MORE FOOD & DRINK Humble Sea Tavern reopens with SC Bread Boy as pop-up in residence

Friday, Jan. 26

Toast to Women-Powered Beer | 5 – 8 p.m. @Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing

Saturday, Jan. 27

Sunday, Jan. 28

Wednesday, Jan. 31