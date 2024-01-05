Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

Santa Cruz-based Humble Sea Brewing Co. is hosting its first art show to showcase the cartoonish “kooky” creations that decorate its beer and merchandise. At Minnow Arts in downtown Santa Cruz, “Kooks, Inc: the Art of Humble Sea Brewing Co.” showcases an exhibition by artist Juan Llorens throughout January, and a reception will be held during First Friday. Stop in for craft beer by Humble Sea, meet Llorens and view the kaleidoscopic art.

Friday, Jan. 5

Saturday, Jan. 6

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Teen pizza party | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. @ Companion Bakeshop

For more events around Santa Cruz, visit Lookout’s BOLO calendar here.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.