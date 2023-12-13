In the first installment of her biweekly column, Lookout wine expert Laurie Love outlines the groundbreaking new wine studies program coming to Cabrillo College and highlights upcoming events for any oenophile's calendar.

WINE NEWS

New Wine Studies A.S. degree, Certificate of Achievement at Cabrillo College

I am thrilled to report that Cabrillo College in Aptos has just announced an exciting new Wine Studies Associate in Science (A.S.) degree, and a revamp of its acclaimed Wine Studies certificate program. The A.S. degree will debut in the fall of 2024 featuring 11 robust wine studies courses and allows students to transfer credits to four-year wine programs at California State University and the University of California as well as graduate programs in California. Previously, the wine courses at Cabrillo did not align with the requirements for transferability to four-year wine studies programs. Cabrillo College instructor Deborah Parker Wong evaluates a glass of white wine. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Deborah Parker Wong, Cabrillo College Wine Studies instructor involved in bringing the A.S. degree to fruition, said her own pursuit of a master’s degree in viticulture and enology at Fresno State University prompted her to ask why the classes she was teaching at Cabrillo College were not transferable to a four-year college or university. “We have such robust academic wine studies programs in California at both the state and university levels,” she said, “and I want to help students reach those programs and to succeed in them.”

The new A.S. degree is career-focused: Students earn credits at Cabrillo College that are transferable to a four-year undergraduate or graduate program where they can earn degrees that ultimately open good-paying jobs in the wine industry, such as winemaker, winegrower, sales and marketing manager, distributor, importer, tasting room manager, wine educator and more. The wine industry as a whole yearns for more skilled professionals who have this kind of educational depth and breadth and passion. Laurie Love pours student Jackie Defendis glasses of French wine during class at Cabrillo College. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

In addition to the new A.S. degree, the wine certificate program was revamped. The new certificate is the Certificate of Achievement in Wine Studies awarded to students who successfully complete seven wine courses, such as Basic Winemaking, Wine Grape Viticulture, World Wines, and Sensory Evaluation of Wine, which is a course based on the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) industry-standard tasting rubric. This is a great choice for locals who are either currently working in the wine industry in tasting rooms or in sales, or who are interested in seeking those jobs. Because the Cabrillo College wine program has an excellent reputation, local wineries and wine businesses are eager to hire students who graduate with this certificate.

Additionally, if you want to simply take wine courses to enhance your skills or just for fun without earning college credit, you can do so and obtain the new Global Wine Certificate of Completion. This last option is great for hobbyists and lifelong learners who can take the courses pass/no pass, repeat them as often as they like, and are tuition-free. The revamp is based on the rich program originally developed in 2000 by Sue Slater, retired chair of the Department of Culinary Arts and Hospitality, where the wine program lives at Cabrillo.

I am proud to have collaborated with Parker Wong on developing the course roadmap for the new degree and certificate program. The new A.S. degree and updated certificate program slowly emerged over the course of at least three years of Parker Wong and I working together with our amazing advisory board consisting of local wine industry professionals to make the Cabrillo wine studies program as pertinent and approachable as it could be to serve the diverse needs of our local wine community. “Knowing that the local industry has our back really inspires confidence in providing a program that can help train their employees and further support the industry,” said Parker Wong. Instructor Deborah Parker Wong with a recent lineup of French wines for her class at Cabrillo College. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

In 2015, I took my first wine course at Cabrillo College, World Wines, taught by Slater. That class changed my life and launched my wine career. Today I’m involved in the program as an educator, a member of the advisory board and work “behind the scenes” on the revamp with Parker Wong. Continuing my work with the wine program in various capacities is one way I can give back. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Cabrillo College wine courses are offered as semester-long and eight-week courses. Next semester, the Spring s024 courses include the popular Italian Wines and a brand-new Wine Business Basics course, both taught by Parker Wong.

For more information on these and other wine courses, click here. For information on the Wine Studies Certificate of Achievement program outcomes, requirements, and course map, click here. For detailed information on the Wine Studies A.S. degree course of study, click here.

Great wines at Staff of Life Winter Wine Stroll; Staff wine bar coming in 2024 Staff of Life hosted its Winter Wine Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 9. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Last Saturday I attended Staff of Life Market’s annual Winter Wine Stroll at its Santa Cruz location, benefiting Hospice of Santa Cruz County. The event featured a festive tasting of local wines and ciders, French and Italian wines, specialty meats, sweet holiday treats and artisanal cheeses from around the world. There was even a roast beef carving station. Specialty meats were part of the tasting at Staff of Life’s Winter Wine Stroll. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Over 15 wineries poured their wines in Staff of Life’s cozy covered and heated patio area, including Santa Cruz wineries Bottle Jack Winery, Madson Wines, Hunter Wines, Sones Cellars, I. Brand Winery and Integrity Wines, among others.

Famile Conti Petillant Naturel poured at Staff of Life. Credit: Laurie Love / Lookout Santa Cruz

Some of my favorite wines from this event were unique bottlings you don’t typically see, and all at reasonable prices. (All wines are available at Staff of Life Market.) Scott Forrest of Martine Wines (a well-known importer of fine French wines) poured a lovely “pet-nat” bubbly from Famille Conti in the Bergerac region of southwest France. A blend of 70% sauvignon blanc and 30% chenin blanc, this “petillant naturel” wine (made as a result of a single fermentation arrested to leave bubbles) was refreshing and light with lively bubble action, and a good value at $20 a bottle.

The Champagne Lombard Extra Brut Premier Cru was incredible, and a great value at $42. Grapes for this cuvée (blend) are 60% pinot noir and 40% chardonnay all from premier cru-ranked vineyards that are farmed sustainably across the Champagne region. The base reserve wine, the oldest wine in the blend, goes back to 2009 and the wine aged on the lees (spent yeast) for six years in its cellar before release, making for persistent, delicate bubbles and brioche and toast notes balanced by delicate yellow apple, white peach and white raspberry flavors. This wine would make a delightful pairing to oysters, crab and other festive seafood at your holiday table. Bottle Jack wines at Winter Wine Stroll. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

John Ritchey, owner and winemaker at Bottle Jack Winery, poured three of my favorite Bottle Jack wines: 2020 Viognier ($20), 2018 Sangiovese ($36) and 2018 Zinfandel ($35). The sangiovese is not a varietal you typically see in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and this wine is an excellent “old world” style with herbal and savory notes – great with tomato-based pasta dishes. Bottle Jack zin is super food-friendly as well, not a high alcohol fruit bomb but a more restrained wine with black raspberry, blackberry, herbs and black pepper. Godello was among several Kathryn Kennedy wines poured at the event. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Brent Harrison of Kathryn Kennedy Winery poured its 2022 Guichard Vineyard Santa Cruz Mountains Godello ($50), based on the Spanish white grape varietal godello – another varietal you don’t typically see. The wine had a nice balance between fruity and savory notes and a long finish. Harrison explained that the Guichard vineyard the winery sources from is one of only two vineyards growing godello in the U.S. Morgon Beaujolais cru wine being poured at Staff of Life’s Wine Stroll. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Terres Blondes 2020 Gamay ($13) from France’s Loire Valley was fresh and lively with red fruit qualities reflecting the “white stones” terroir (terres blondes, characteristic white stony soil in the vineyard), while the Domain Laougué Madrian ($22), based on the red tannat grape variety, was bold and smooth, not nearly as tannic as tannat often can be. The 2020 Georges DuBoeuf Morgon Côte du Py ($35), another gamay-based wine, this one from Beaujolais, was just lovely: strawberry, black pepper, fresh, with medium fine-grain tannin. I also loved the grenache-based 2020 Château Unang Ventoux ($25) poured by Abbey Chrystal. A bright, juicy red with red fruit, garrigue (resinous wild herbs that dominate the landscape there), black pepper, and soft tannins, it’s great on its own or with poultry or spicy foods.

Staff of Life Market opened in 1969 in midtown Santa Cruz and opened its Watsonville location in 2021. If you haven’t been to Staff’s Watsonville location yet, I highly recommend it. It’s a large, beautiful market with a huge wine section where local wines are clearly marked. Their international cheese selections are vast and charcuterie meats are available by the pound sliced to order – sounds like the perfect makings for a holiday party or picnic. A sampling of cheese at Staff of Life. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Staff of Life hosts regular wine and cheese tastings throughout the year. Starting in January, Wine Down Wednesday tastings in Watsonville will be on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, and Thirsty Thursday tastings in Santa Cruz will be on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Tastings are free and take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at each location. The Watsonville location also serves beer and wine by the glass. And in mid-2024, Staff will open a wine bar at both locations. Stay tuned!

Wine for sale at Toque Blanche Wines for sale at Toque Blanche in downtown Santa Cruz. Credit: Toque Blanche

Toque Blanche, the kitchenware shop at 1527 Pacific Ave. in downtown Santa Cruz, recently acquired a license to sell beer and wine. Currently it’s working with well-known wine importer and distributor Kermit Lynch selling select wines from France and Italy. CEO Charles Nelson said the shop plans to offer local wines from Santa Cruz starting next year. Be sure to stop into Toque Blanche and check out its new wine selection.

UPCOMING WINE EVENTS

As the holidays approach, here is a curated list of holiday-themed wine events to enjoy this coming month.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. is a fun cocktail class at Equinox Winery at its Westside Santa Cruz tasting room. Taste a flight of Equinox sparkling wine while learning how to make festive sparkling wine-based cocktails for the holidays. Get tickets here ($55), if they aren’t already sold out.

Wines of Santa Cruz Mountains is hosting a high-end “Winemaker Social” event with wine tasting and tapas on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cantine Winepub (8050 Soquel Dr., Suite B, Aptos). Meet the winemakers and enjoy wines from Sante Arcangeli Winery, Farm Cottage Wines, Alfaro Family Winery, Sandar & Hem Wines, and Samuel Louis Smith Wines. Tickets are very limited ($75), available here.

Credit: Madson Wines

On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m., Madson Wines is hosting a holiday makers market at its Westside tasting room, featuring over 20 artists and live music. Admission is free, with wines available for tasting and by the glass with purchase. Food By Brutta will be available for purchase also. Click here for more info.

Aptos Vineyard is hosting a holiday pairing party Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at its Aptos Village tasting room featuring a special vertical of three vintages of its chardonnay paired with custom chocolate creations by Ashby Confections. Winemaker John Benedetti and confectioner Jen Ashby will be on hand as well. Tickets are $45 per person/$20 each for wine club members. Click here for more info.

Staff of Life weekly wine tasting events continue. Tastings are free and take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at each location. Some of these tastings are from distributors, which is a great way to try a variety of wines from different producers and regions offered by one seller in one spot. Wednesdays in Watsonville this month feature sustainable California wines from Winebow Distributors this Wednesday, Dec. 13, and on Dec. 20, you can sample French Champagne and wine. Thursdays in Santa Cruz you’ll find Napa Valley cabernets, French sparkling wine and Italian wines from distributor Quintessential Wines on Thursday, Dec. 14. On the 21st, taste some local wines including Soquel Vineyards, Storrs Winery and Birichino Wines.

Odonata Winery’s “Blanc de Blanc” party at 645 River Rd. in the Santa Lucia Highlands of Monterey County will be Saturday, Dec. 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event features Odonata’s new Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine release, an oyster bar, po’boy sandwiches, French fry station and grazing table. For pricing, info and tickets, click here.

Credit: Destined for Grapeness

Destined for Grapeness is hosting a special wine pairing dinner at Bad Animal in downtown Santa Cruz on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 5:30 p.m. in the Rare Book Cellar. Enjoy a seven-course prix-fixe menu prepared by chef Lalita Kaewsawang of Hanloh Thai paired with women-made wines curated by Destined for Grapeness, founded by my friend and fellow WSET Level 3, Chaney Janssen. The event celebrates inspiring women in the local wine and food industry, including Kaewsawang, restaurateur Jessica MacKay and winemaker Elisabetta Foradori. Seats are limited, with tickets available here.

Until next time!

