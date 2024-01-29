A look at the financial disclosures from candidates for Santa Cruz County supervisor and Santa Cruz City Council and for proponents and opponents of Santa Cruz ballot initiative Measure M.

Candidates in the 2024 primary election filed their first campaign finance forms Thursday ahead of the March 5 vote.

Local candidates and ballot measure committees are required to file campaign statements by certain deadlines, disclosing contributions they have received and expenditures they have made. Those reports, filed as Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Form 460s, apply to all candidates and committees that have raised or spent at least $2,000 in a calendar year.

MORE ELECTION 2024 Vote 2024: Your guide to the Santa Cruz County primary election

This first date covers the period between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20. Another filing date follows shortly after, on Jan. 31, and covers the period beginning when the candidate or committee first began raising or spending funds through the end of 2023. The third filing date is on Feb. 22, and covers the period between Jan. 21 and Feb. 17.

Here is what Thursday’s filings show.

County supervisor, District 1

Manu Koenig has raised $5,193 since Jan. 1 and $71,590.75 total since the start of 2023. Notable donors include the Santa Cruz County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Rebele family, Ow Properties owner William Ow, Gayle’s Bakery owner Gayle Ortiz, Santa Cruz Works Executive Director Doug Erickson, Monterey Bay Aquarium Director Julie Packard, former Driscoll’s CEO Miles Reiter and tech entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki.

Lani Faulkner has raised $13,633 since Jan. 1 and $71,207.96 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include Roaring Camp Railroads manager Melani Clark, City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission chair Pete Kennedy, Watsonville City Councilmember Rebecca Garcia, Center for Farmworker Families Executive Director Ann Lopez, Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley, the Pajaro Valley Cesar Chavez Democratic Club, former county health officer Gail Newel and the Santa Cruz SMART Transportation Union.

County supervisor, District 2

Kristen Brown has raised $5,049 since Jan. 1 and $31,736.44 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include District 4 County Supervisor Felipe Hernandez, Gayle’s Bakery owner Gayle Ortiz, Bargetto Winery owner John Bargetto, Lockheed Martin government relations worker Jessy Borges, Watsonville Community Hospital CEO Stephen Gray and Santa Cruz County Democratic Party chair Andrew Goldenkranz.

Kim De Serpa has raised $3,005 since Jan. 1 and $33,404 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include Salud Para La Gente Associate marketing director Carina Chavez, Monterey Bay Conservancy Executive Director Doug Deitch, Watsonville Community Hospital CEO Stephen Gray and Jacob’s Heart founder Lori Butterworth.

David Schwartz has raised $589.61 since Jan. 1 and $7,864.61 since the start of 2023.

Tony Crane and Bruce Jaffe had not filed a FPPC Form 460s as of Friday afternoon.

County supervisor, District 5

Christopher Bradford has raised $600 since Jan. 1 and $6,375 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include Zayante Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Maxwell.

Monica Martinez has raised $4,223 since Jan. 1 and $49,940 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include Dientes Community Dental Care CEO Laura Marcus, Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley, Santa Cruz Community Health CEO Leslie Conner, San Jose State University Development Director Virginia Wright, Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks Program and Philanthropy Director Jo Kenny, former county health officer Gail Newel, Land Trust of Santa Cruz County Conservation Director Bryan Largay, state Assemblymember Evan Low, state Sen. Caroline Menjivar, Scotts Valley City Councilmember Jack Dilles, Scotts Valley Fire Chief Mark Correira and Roaring Camp Railroads manager Melani Clark.

Theresa Ann Bond and Tom Decker had not filed a FPPC Form 460s as of Friday afternoon.

Santa Cruz City Council District 1

David Tannaci had not filed a FPPC Form 460 for the period between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 as of Friday afternoon, but has raised $2,649 in 2023. Notable donors include Santa Cruz City Councilmember Sandy Brown and Santa Cruz for Bernie.

Gabriela Trigueiro had not filed a FPPC Form 460 as of Friday afternoon.

Santa Cruz City Council District 2

Sonja Brunner has raised $2,654 since Jan. 1 and $9,225.41 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include Santa Cruz City Councilmember Martine Watkins, Santa Cruz Seaside Company CEO Karl Rice and the Democratic Women’s Club of Santa Cruz County.

Hector Marin had not filed a FPPC Form 460 as of Friday afternoon.

Santa Cruz City Council District 3

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson had not filed a FPPC Form 460 for the period between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 as of Friday afternoon, but has raised $21,584 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include Bookshop Santa Cruz owner Casey Protti, the late Rowland Rebele, Regional Transportation Commission board member Mike Rotkin, Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks Executive Director Bonny Hawley, Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley and the SMART Transportation Division Political Action Committee.

Joy Schendledecker has raised $421 since Jan. 1 and $6,380 since the start of 2023. Notable donors include Santa Cruz for Bernie and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521 Candidate PAC.

Santa Cruz City Council District 5

Susie O’Hara has raised $6,648 since Jan. 1. Notable donors include Santa Cruz Seaside Company CEO Karl Rice, Cruz Foam CEO John Felts, Riva Fish House owner Peter Drobac, Makai manager Anthony Sitch, Lutheran Campus Pastor Emeritus Herbert Schmidt and Planned Parenthood Mar Monte nurse practitioner and reproductive health advocate Gail Michaelis-Ow.

Joe Thompson has raised $1,645 since Jan. 1 and $7,439.42 since the start of last year. Notable donors include state Assemblymember Alex Lee, Los Gatos City Councilmember Rob Rennie, SEIU 521 Regional Director Kiernan Colby, state Sen. Josh Becker and former county supervisor and state assemblymember Mark Stone.

Measure M – City of Santa Cruz Housing for People initiative

Measure M proponents have raised $9,195 since Jan. 1. Notable donors include former county supervisor Gary Patton.

Affordable Housing Advocates Santa Cruz (Measure M opponents) have raised $3,000 since Jan. 1. Notable donors include the Democratic Women’s Club of Santa Cruz County and affordable housing advocacy nonprofit New Way Homes.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.