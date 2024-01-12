By: Nicole M. Young, MSW

Dear parents, foster parents, grandparents, relative caregivers and other adults raising children and teens:

First 5 Santa Cruz County is celebrating YOU this January! For the 12th year in a row, the County Board of Supervisors has partnered with First 5 Santa Cruz County to declare January as Positive Parenting Awareness Month, joining other California counties and the California legislature, which will pass a resolution declaring January 2024 as Positive Parenting Awareness Month across the state.

Together with local and state elected officials, we recognize that positive parenting is vital to the current and future well-being of children, families, and the entire community. We’re calling attention to the fact that raising children and youth to be confident, capable, caring and independent is the most demanding, exhausting, important, rewarding (and underpaid) job many of us will ever have. We recognize that being a parent or caregiver can be difficult, confusing, stressful, and isolating during “normal” times, and the last few years have been nowhere near normal. Positive Parenting Awareness Month is a reminder that community members, businesses, early care and education providers, schools, and faith-based, non-profit, and government organizations all play a crucial role in supporting parents and caregivers to apply these positive parenting principles – even (or especially) during challenging times. Credit: Triple P Positive Parenting Program

Dedicating January to parents and caregivers is an opportunity to renew our commitment to the five principles of positive parenting:

Create a safe, interesting environment for children and youth of all ages. This involves supervising children and youth and providing safe, engaging activities and environments. Create a positive learning environment that promotes growth and development. This means an environment that is supportive and nurturing – where children’s efforts are acknowledged, and they receive plenty of positive attention and encouragement. Use assertive discipline that teaches (instead of punishes) and helps children and youth develop skills for communication, cooperation, problem-solving, and managing emotions. This means establishing family rules, setting a good example, being fair and consistent, and having the confidence to stay calm and follow through. Have realistic expectations of yourself and your children. This means remembering there’s no such thing as a perfect parent or child, and we all learn from mistakes. Take care of yourself so you have the emotional, physical, and mental energy it takes to be a positive parent or caregiver. This is so important for all parents, from all walks of life. Our ability to be positive, fair, patient, calm, and consistent is increased when we take care of our own needs for joy, rest, intimacy, privacy, support, and having a break from parenting.

Thankfully, many organizations in Santa Cruz County offer support and concrete resources such as food, housing, health care, financial assistance, childcare, home visiting, and other essential services for families (Dial or text 2-1-1 or visit https://www.211santacruzcounty.org/ to get help with accessing resources).

Another resource for families is the Triple P – Positive Parenting Program, an evidence-based program that offers practical, proven tips and tools to build strong family relationships and make parenting easier. Triple P providers have helped thousands of Santa Cruz County families in English and Spanish since 2010. Check First 5 Santa Cruz County’s website (http://triplep.first5scc.org) and follow Triple P on Facebook (@triplepscc) and Instagram (@triplepsantacruz) to find Triple P classes, positive parenting tips, and fun family activities. Positive Parenting Awareness Month sets a hopeful tone for the year by elevating the importance of positive parenting and everyone who’s doing their best to raise healthy, happy, resilient children. Credit: Triple P Positive Parenting Program

During January – and every day throughout the year – let’s recognize positive parenting as vital to the well-being of children, youth, families and the entire community. Positive Parenting Awareness Month sets a hopeful tone for the year by elevating the importance of positive parenting and everyone who’s doing their best to raise healthy, happy, resilient children. Parents and caregivers: we see you, we celebrate you and we’re here for you!

Nicole Young is the mother of two young adults, who also managed Santa Cruz County’s Triple P – Positive Parenting Program for over 10 years. Scientifically proven, Triple P is made available locally by First 5 Santa Cruz County, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency, and the Santa Cruz County Human Services Department. To find a Triple P parenting class or practitioner, visit http://triplep.first5scc.org or contact First 5 Santa Cruz County at 465-2217 or triplep@first5scc.org.