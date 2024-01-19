Legendary Bay Area coach Richard Thornton’s Jan. 4 death at The Hook in Pleasure Point has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. He was 65.

Legendary Bay Area swim coach and former U.S. Olympian Richard Thornton died of drowning at The Hook in Santa Cruz in early January, authorities confirmed Friday.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Keehn said that Thornton’s death was determined to be “seawater drowning” and that it was ruled to be accidental.

Thornton died on Jan. 4 at the popular surf spot in Santa Cruz near Pleasure Point. Central Fire Division Chief Nigel Miller previously told Lookout that emergency personnel responded to a call around 8 a.m. about a medical emergency requiring a water rescue. Bystanders pulled Thornton to the beach where crews performed CPR and attempted life-saving measures before transporting him to a local hospital.

On the day of his death, Thornton’s brother, Marc, announced Richard’s passing on Facebook, where he said that he died “doing what he loved.” He was 65.

Thornton enjoyed a distinguished career. He was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team that boycotted the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and was the head coach of San Ramon Valley Aquatics since 1984. His prolific coaching career includes working with both American and international Olympians, as well as NCAA All-Americans. Thornton’s father, Nort, who died in 2021, was the longtime swim coach at UC Berkeley.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.