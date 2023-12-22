Santa Cruz police say a former Santa Cruz High School band employee assaulted a student in 2001. They're asking anyone with information about the case or any other allegations to contact the police department.

Police arrested a longtime Santa Cruz High School band employee Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a student more than 20 years ago.

Santa Cruz police say Ronald Salinas, 63, assaulted a band student at his residence in 2001.

Superintendent Kris Munro said the news has been very difficult for the school and band community. Salinas was hired as a part-time band staff member in 1988 and retired July 14, 2023. He coached the color guard team and oversaw the team as it won many awards over the years.

“No matter how they experienced, or what relationship they had with Ron, students may be feeling in all kinds of different ways right now,” Munro said. “They’re very proud of their band and their accomplishments – this is heartbreaking.”

When district staff were made aware of the allegations about the 2001 incident this past summer, they immediately contacted law enforcement, who began investigating, Munro said. Police arrested Salinas and took him into custody from his residence on the Westside of Santa Cruz, according to a news release. He’s being held at the Santa Cruz County Jail on two counts of oral copulation and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Police Chief Bernie Escalante said no one else has come forward with additional allegations.

“But that’s certainly part of the objective of putting this out, is trying to determine if there are other victims,” he said.

The Santa Cruz Police Department asking anyone with information about this case or other complaints involving Salinas to contact their investigations division at 831-420-5820.

In an email to families Thursday, Munro also encouraged anyone with a concern or complaint to contact the district.

She told Lookout that in her 23 years at the district, she has not seen a complaint like this filed against an employee.

“I cannot think of any time that this happened,” she said. “We’re devastated.”

Munro said the district hasn’t had much contact with the victim since that person initially came forward to district officials, and that they’re not aware if the victim wants to be named publicly.

When a complaint like this is filed, Munro said, a current employee would be put on administrative leave pending an investigation. Depending on the findings of any investigation, Munro said the district would move forward with either a dismissal or other disciplinary actions.

Salinas worked alongside the band teacher/director and another part-time band employee. The staff teach the approximately 80 students who make up the band, called the Santa Cruz Cardinal Regiment Band, which was founded in 1925 and is considered one of the oldest high school bands in the state.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.