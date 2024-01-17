Theo Lengyel, boyfriend of missing Capitola resident Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, is set to be arraigned on murder charges Feb. 8. Herrmann’s Outrigger Santa Cruz teammates, family and community members gathered last Sunday for a vigil at the Santa Cruz Harbor to remember how Herrmann had touched their lives.

A Bay Area musician charged in the disappearance of his girlfriend was in Santa Cruz Superior Court on Tuesday morning, when Judge Syda Cogliati continued his arraignment to Feb. 8.

Capitola police arrested Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, also known as Mylo Stone, 54, the boyfriend of Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, a Capitola woman who has been missing since early December, on Jan. 2 and charged him with murder after finding human remains in a park in Berkeley. The investigation was a collaborative effort with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office, the El Cerrito Police Department and the Department of Justice.

In mid-December, police deemed Lengyel a person of interest and said he was not cooperating with the investigation. Investigators said he had traveled to Portland, Oregon, in the days immediately following Herrmann’s disappearance.

Santa Cruz-based defense attorney Mitchell Page said that while his office was accepting Lengyel’s case, he would likely not be the attorney handling the matter going forward. He added that the attorneys have not had enough time to review the case to comment on it yet, and that they will be investigating the facts of the case themselves as well. Credit: Claire Kamalu Carroll

As Herrmann’s friends, family and other community members await the next legal steps, they are making time to honor and remember her. Herrmann’s friend Betsy Marvit called her “a beautiful woman inside and out,” and recalled her impressive life. She said Herrmann attended Pomona College at 16 years old, got a bachelor of science degree from Caltech in an era when there were very few women enrolled, earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience, was a professor at University of Lausanne, had a black belt in taekwondo, and spoke multiple languages.

“She was a musician, pescatarian, soft-spoken lover of life and an adventurous athlete even at 61, with a strong connection to the sea, to her daughter, and to the many friends who loved her very much,” Marvit said in an email to Lookout.

About 100 people — both community members and members of the recreational outrigger canoe paddling group Outrigger Santa Cruz — gathered by the Santa Cruz Harbor last Sunday as the sun set on the idle boats. The group picked up Herrmann’s canoe, bearing flowers, pictures and messages of love and goodbyes, from its spot near the other canoes and walked it over to the middle of the parking lot, where everyone gathered around it holding lit candles.

Outrigger Santa Cruz member Lilly Nguyen, who teamed up with Herrmann in the most recent Queen Liliuokalani canoe race over the 2023 Labor Day weekend, recalled how strongly her memories of Outrigger trips and races are shaped by Herrmann’s spirit. Credit: Betsy Marvit

“We went snorkeling multiple times, and it was clear that she felt comfortable in the water, swimming with the fish below,” she said. “That’s when I knew she had a natural affinity with nature and an adventurous spirit. Herrmann, with her stargazing app, pointed out Saturn and various constellations like Hercules, Scorpio and the Big Dipper.

“It was an absolute honor to have known Alyx and to have shared these remarkable experiences with her.”

Outrigger Santa Cruz member Lisa De La Torre said that when she was new to the group, Herrmann was warm and welcoming, despite her often quiet nature.

“She would not say anything negative about anyone. When I vented to her about my issues, she would listen and then firmly tell me that I need to let it go,” De La Torre said. “I was surprised, but that’s what a sister would say.” Friends, family and teammates gather around Alyx Herrmann’s canoe at the Santa Cruz Harbor. Credit: Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz Credit: Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz

De La Torre remembered a time where she snorkeled with Herrmann and a strong current pushed her against sharp rocks. Herrmann never wavered.

“Alyx said she was with me the whole time even though I couldn’t see her. She assured me she had my back and was ready to rescue me if needed,” she said. “If only I could do the same.”

Outrigger Santa Cruz coach Theresa Mulder said that while many are heartbroken, the response from the local community and paddlers across the country has been amazing to see.

“This isn’t just a sport, we’re a family, and we’ll always be there for you,” she said. “The goal today was to come together so that we could be together and show her family how loved Alyx was.”

Mulder added that Outrigger Santa Cruz is working with Herrmann’s family on ways to forever memorialize her, including a canoe that will be named in her honor.

