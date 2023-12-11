The end of a year and beginning of a new year are natural opportunities for reflecting and expressing gratitude. If you embrace this beneficial ritual (and we hope you do) we’d like to offer a few appreciations to consider.

Gratitude for every day you cruised safely by bike to work, school, or play.

Gratitude for each breath of air tinged with hints of saltwater.

Gratitude for stable housing.

Gratitude for the abundance in our lives.

Ecology Action leads group rides so community members can discover low-stress bike routes and find a bike community. Credit: Jay Melena

Grade school children learn pedestrian safety skills to foster a life-long love of active transportation. Credit: Juan Castillo

This abundance is expressed in many ways, such as a bolstered bank account or ample time for recreation. But it also can be found in the unexpected. Many of us have an abundance of choice in how we live our lives. We also have an abundance of opportunities to help ourselves—and others.

These tangible and intangible ways that our lives are overflowing are meant to be shared with those who need it most. From where we’re standing, this is our neighbors who are disproportionately impacted by climate change.

It’s undeniable that marginalized communities bear the brunt of the effects of climate disasters. Imagine having your livelihood swept away by a single flood. Imagine being permanently displaced because of a wildfire. Imagine walking or working in smoggy air every day. These are the harsh realities of many Central Coast residents. Equitable access to electric vehicles is essential for EV adoption and carbon reduction. Credit: Carlos Olivarez

We see and hear these stories on a daily basis through the work we do at Ecology Action. The far-reaching effects of a climate disaster on marginalized communities cannot be ignored, just as climate change itself cannot be ignored.

Where do we start, and how can you help?

With Ecology Action. Many of our programs focus on advancing equitable solutions across sectors with some of the highest carbon emissions.

If you have an abundance of time, volunteer with us. We are always looking for passionate community members to help with our active transportation programs. You can help a child discover a love of biking and walking! One of the many natural wonders found in Central California. Credit: Margaret Ireland

If you have an abundance of financial resources, donate to Ecology Action. Your money goes directly into community programs that help vulnerable populations gain access to sustainable lifestyle opportunities, such as electric vehicles and safer street infrastructure.

If you have an abundance of curiosity, join Resilient Central Coast, our online platform for free access to education and action plans to minimize personal carbon emissions. The actions you take have a ripple effect that can minimize the harms of climate change for others!

If you have time, energy, or resources to spare, we are calling on you to commit to just one action. One action to combat climate change. One action to make your household more sustainable. One action to help your community members, next door and down the road, access programs that make a tangible difference.

Commit to one action with us. And watch that one action lead to a ripple effect of positive change.