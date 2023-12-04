Soquel High will play Fontana's Jurupa Hills High for the CIF Division 4-AA football championship Friday, the first time a Santa Cruz County team has played for a state crown in the current North vs. South format. Elsewhere, basketball season is off and running, as is soccer season.

Soquel High School is headed to the California Interscholastic Federation Division 4-AA football championship after taking down Casa Roble High School of Orangevale 42-14 in the Northern California final Friday at home.

The Knights, 12-2 overall and on a nine-game winning streak, will face Jurupa Hills High School of Fontana (9-6) for the state championship at 8 p.m. Friday at Pasadena City College.

This is the first time a Santa Cruz County team has played in the state championship since the CIF introduced the North vs. South format in 2006.

“Going to state feels amazing especially because no team in the county has really made it this far and just to have so many extra games after the regular season has ended, it’s just a blessing,” said senior Jordan McCord III, who caught his 11th touchdown of the season in the contest. Tyreis Lundy turns on the jets to score the first touchdown of the night for Soquel High in its NorCal final victory over visiting Casa Roble High of Orangevale. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz

Soquel struck first against Casa Roble (12-2), as junior running back Tyreis Lundy notched his fifth rushing touchdown of the season in the first quarter.

The Knights extended the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter as sophomore quarterback Sam Whelan found McCord in the end zone. Whelan completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts in the game.

“To start out with the lead just helped our confidence knowing our defense would stop them and really help us maintain that lead and get the win,“ McCord said.

Casa Roble then got on the scoreboard before Soquel senior Justice Grauel-Tebong scored a rushing touchdown to give the Knights a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.

That was the first of three rushing touchdowns on the day from Grauel-Tebong, who was also all over the field defensively.

“The entire season he’s been the heart of our defense and he definitely strikes fear in our opponents’ eyes all the time,” McCord said. “He’s all over the place on defense, getting sacks and making clutch tackles. Then when they just see him running the ball on offense, they don’t want no part of it.”

Grauel-Tebong’s third score came from 64 yards away, and senior Braylon Noble finished off the Soquel scoring attack with a 45-yard touchdown run in the fourth to end the Rams’ nine-game win streak and send them home for the season.

The Knights haven’t lost since a 27-0 home defeat to Salinas High School on Sept. 22. Jurupa Hills, itself winners of five in a row, advanced after winning the Southern finals 41-14 over Torres High School. The game will be televised by subscription service NFHS Network.

Boys basketball

Monte Vista Christian School has started the season 4-0 and won games against Soquel High School and Harbor High School last week.

In the 61-46 victory over Soquel on Tuesday, seniors Bryce Brogan and Jack Ryan led the way for the Mustangs. Ryan scored 14 points while blocking 2 shots and Brogan tallied up 20 points while pulling down 6 rebounds. Junior Nico Ramirez led Soquel with 14 points while fellow junior Steely Deans had 11 rebounds.

Brogan had another big game Thursday, netting 21 points as Monte Vista Christian topped Harbor 81-69. Teammate Nico Downie led the Mustangs with 26 points and senior Angel Martinez had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Harbor stayed in the game as junior Guerande Houssin had 31 points.

The Mustangs will take on Watsonville High School on Wednesday as part of the Watsonville Wildcatz Tournament.

Santa Cruz High School is 3-0 and won the 67th Emmett Thompson Memorial Dad’s Club Tournament with wins over Downtown College Prep, Central Catholic and Monterey High School. The Cardinals won the final over Monterey 72-52 as senior Ryan Roth scored 20 points. Seniors Suhieb Ibrahim and Nicholas Duque and juniors Kavon Collins and J.J. Roth combined for 28 points in a complete team effort.

Girls basketball

St. Francis High School evened up its record at 1-1 after defeating San Lorenzo Valley High School 62-57 last Monday, and Maya Calfee has started her high school career on a tear. The first-year player not only scored 20 points, but has grabbed 8 rebounds, dished out 7 assists and recorded 7 steals. Seniors Nevaeh Litel and Emily Raich each scored 15 points.

Aptos High School is now 2-1 on the season after beating Jefferson High School on Tuesday 47-34. Junior Berkeley Ashby and sophomore Abby Sherwood each notched double-doubles. Ashby had 16 points and 14 rebounds while Sherwood had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Laurel Southall added 10 points, her third double-digit scoring game of the season. Soquel sophomore Summer Shields (23) pulls up for a jumper against visiting Westmont. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Soquel High’s Ana Mauer (24) and Reilly Kerko (11) battle three Westmont players under the basket. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz

Boys soccer

Harbor High School and Watsonville High School battled to a 1-1 tie in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Watsonville tied the game up in the 80th minute after Harbor senior Maury Martinez scored to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.

Pajaro Valley High School defeated Aptos High School 3-1 on Tuesday and tied Alisal High School 3-3 on Saturday. In the victory over Aptos, Jesus Alvarado, Carlos Pantoja and Justin Alfaro all scored. Alvarado found the back of the net against Alisal, as did Efrain Martinez. Soquel High pulled out a 2-1 victory over Ceiba College Prep on Wednesday. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz Ceiba College Prep’s Alan Ramirez leaps up to header the ball against Soquel High. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz

Scotts Valley High School earned its first win of the season Friday after defeating Anzar High School 4-0. Senior Rex Denger scored twice, and Mars Davis and Cooper Wickum also recorded goals.

Santa Cruz High School won its second game of the season as Chris Vasquez-Vargas scored the only goal to give the Cardinals a 1-0 victory.

Girls soccer

In a game with plenty of defense, Monte Vista Christian and Watsonville High School battled to a 0-0 draw Thursday. Senior goalkeepers Juleanna Ramirez of Watsonville and Alexa Malaspina of Monte Vista Christian each recorded a shutout.

Soquel High School won its first game of the season 5-0 over Ceiba College Prep as five different players – Kaitlyn Gray, Trinity Wilson, Hailey Betterman, Isis Tumason and Isela Gonzalez – all scored.

San Lorenzo Valley High School is now 2-0 on the season; one of those Cougars victories came against St. Francis, a 2-0 win with goals from juniors Ruby Nunns and Jessica Stoelting. Harbor High on its way to a 4-0 victory over visiting North Salinas High on Nov. 28. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz Harbor High on its way to a 4-0 victory over visiting North Salinas High on Nov. 28. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz Harbor High on its way to a 4-0 victory over visiting North Salinas High on Nov. 28. Credit: John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz

Harbor High School is 1-1 after defeating North Salinas High School 4-0 on Tuesday. First-year player Eva Luksish scored two goals while senior Ruby McAlister and junior Becca Vaca also joined in on the scoring.

Aptos High School battled to a 1-0 win over Piedmont High School on Saturday. Aubrie Ford scored in the 29th minute for the Marines and goalkeeper Alessandra Zuniga recorded a shutout.

The Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League named its all-league selections and junior Izzy Graf of Aptos High School was named Most Valuable Player. She is joined on the first team by junior teammate Gaby Dow. Seniors Angelique Nunez and Nancy Cervantes of Aptos were named to the second team.

Soquel High School and Scotts Valley High School each had two players named to the first team. For Soquel, it is juniors Chloe McGilvray and Trinity Wilson. Sophomore Brooklyn Williams and junior Claire Skinner represent Scotts Valley.

Harbor High School senior Sonja Hulphers rounded out the first team.

Alumni

Although he is injured, University of Washington offensive lineman Robert Wyrsch of Soquel High School is headed to the College Football Playoff.

Wyrsch graduated from Soquel in 2021 and is a Pac-12 champion after the Huskies defeated the University of Oregon 34-31 on Friday night. On Sunday, it was announced that Washington, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 3 University of Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5:45 p.m. The Sugar Bowl winner will advance to the national championship game, to face the winner of the Rose Bowl between top seed Michigan and No. 4 Alabama.

This week in history

Johnny Johnson had his two best NFL games in early December. On Dec. 12, 1992, the Santa Cruz High School alum rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns as a member of the Phoenix Cardinals in a 19-0 victory over the New York Giants.

On Dec. 11, 1993, as a member of the New York Jets, Johnson carried the rock 32 times in a 3-0 win over Washington. The 1990 Pro Bowler helped the Jets move to 8-5 with the victory.

