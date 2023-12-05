Santa Cruz-based Humble Sea Brewing Co. is looking for a tenant for the restaurant space in Felton that recently housed its restaurant, Humble Sea Tavern. The tavern closed in August, leaving a hole in the otherwise flourishing Santa Cruz Mountains community.

Humble Sea Brewing Co. is actively seeking a tenant for the historic building in Felton that previously held its first restaurant, Humble Sea Tavern. The tavern abruptly closed in August after a year and a half in business.

The two-story whitewashed building is a visual cornerstone of the flourishing Santa Cruz Mountains community, but has remained empty since the tavern closed last summer. Known as the Cremer House, it was originally built in 1875 but has been extensively updated into a full-service restaurant with a dark-wood bar. It also boasts a wraparound porch, ambient lighting and original fixtures, according to an Instagram post promoting the space.

FROM AUGUST Humble Sea Tavern in Felton abruptly closes its doors

Humble Sea seems willing to work with prospective tenants on terms. “We’re flexible on rent and other details,” the post reads. “We’re more passionate about finding the right tenant than getting the ‘best deal.’ This is about enriching the community where we’re from and finding a tenant that sees what this space truly has to offer.” Humble Sea did not respond to a request for comment.

Humble Sea owners Nick Pavlina, Frank Scott Krueger and Taylor West are natives of the San Lorenzo Valley, an area that encompasses Felton and several other Santa Cruz Mountains communities. They founded Humble Sea in 2015 and opened their first taproom in Santa Cruz in 2017, followed by a second location in Pacifica in 2021. A third location in Alameda opened in late August, and a pop-up beer garden operated on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf from August through October.

Humble Sea Tavern was eagerly anticipated by locals and beer fans when it opened in February 2022. Felton, a town of 5,000, has only a handful of dining options, and the tavern attempted to serve elevated comfort food in addition to offering a full-service bar. “We would love to see a restaurant that serves the mountain community as well as visitors,” commented the Downtown Felton Association.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.