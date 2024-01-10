As of 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Santa Cruz City Council was still listening to public testimony over a resolution proposing support for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas — public testimony began at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Local governments around the country have been increasingly called by their constituents to take a stand in the Israel-Hamas war, and most often that stand has been proposing a cease-fire and release of all hostages. Oakland and Richmond passed cease-fire resolutions; San Francisco’s supervisors passed their own Tuesday night; in December, Santa Cruz County’s supervisors rejected a cease-fire resolution.

The path toward the Santa Cruz City Council’s debate began with a relative surprise last month, when hundreds of people funneled into the council’s final meeting of the year, monopolizing the first four hours of the meeting to urge the elected leaders to draft and pass a cease-fire proposal. Although it was not on the agenda, Councilmembers Sonja Brunner and Sandy Brown offered to meet with the community and develop a resolution. Although they were still in the minority, more people came out Tuesday against the cease-fire resolution than when the issue first came up in December. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

The city council then delivered a shaky 5-2 vote in support of that work. Councilmembers Scott Newsome and Renée Golder opposed, Councilmembers Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Martine Watkins were visibly torn before supporting the direction, and Mayor Fred Keeley said he supported Brunner and Brown in working on the resolution, but ultimately he stands with Israel, and said he wouldn’t support any language denigrating Israel or referencing a genocide.

A month later, the resolution made its way onto the city council’s first agenda of the year. The item landing on the agenda allowed groups and people time to prepare; this enhanced just about every aspect of the discussion. On Tuesday, public testimony stretched toward 10 hours, with Keeley giving an equal two minutes to every speaker who wanted it. The majority of speakers supported the resolution but, compared to December when an organized group of cease-fire supporters forced the issue upon the city council, Tuesday brought out a significantly higher number of voices opposing the cease-fire, arguing that the issue was too divisive, too one-sided, and needlessly divided the local community over an international issue.

The audience was rowdier, cheers and groans louder and longer Tuesday, signs and slogans more plentiful, and a bloody and bandaged effigy, representing the war’s toll, sat front row most of the evening. Keeley had to stop the meeting more than a dozen times to calm the crowd and call for decorum. At least three times he emphasized his frustration by simply staring at the audience, in silence, for 30 second-stretches, like an impatient parent. He threatened to clear the city council chambers several times, but those threats never elevated to actual consequence. Santa Cruz City Hall was packed with people supporting the cease-fire resolution on Tuesday. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

In Santa Cruz, international issues have not been off-limits in the past for the city council. Famously, the city council was the first in the nation to denounce the Iraq War in 2003, and Keeley proclaimed Feb. 24, 2023, to be Solidarity with the People of Ukraine Day. In 1982, the city council passed a resolution designating Santa Cruz as a “planetary city,” dedicating itself to international cooperation and just world law.

