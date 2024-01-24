Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

I found Lookout’s coverage of the Jan. 9-10 Santa Cruz City Council public hearing on a cease-fire statement on the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists biased and lacking in perspective.

From unsubstantiated claims about the “many people in the community” supporting the proposed resolution language over the one the council adopted to a description of how “unheard” proponents felt. Really? The mayor and many other civil servants gave these speakers 10 hours to make their case. If that isn’t being heard, I don’t know what is.

Only at the end of the article do we learn that the local synagogue tried, but failed, to come to a more balanced proposed statement — one recognizing that what Hamas terrorists did to innocent Jews in Israel on Oct. 7 was evil. Readers deserve a more three-dimensional approach to sensitive stories, particularly those unfolding on an international stage, far from the comforts of the Central Coast of California.

Louise Yarnall

La Selva Beach