In recognition of the heightened emotions surrounding recent issues in our community, the NAACP Santa Cruz County Executive Committee acknowledges and empathizes with both sides. We encourage the promotion of justice through nonviolence and dialogue.

During this time of turmoil, we would like to invite everyone to ​join us in solidarity for a peaceful Martin Luther King Jr. “March for the Dream” on Monday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. in downtown Santa Cruz at Pacific and Cathcart streets.

As we commemorate MLK weekend, we unite to share the visionary legacy of Dr. King. Our commitment is to live and embody the principles he championed​: that people everywhere, regardless of color or creed, are equal members of the human family, ​and to promote equal rights through nonviolent activism.​ ​We ​ask you to join us to march in peace and solidarity, recognizing that while​ ​we work toward our goals for equality and justice, we will have differences, but they should never serve as a catalyst for violence.

Let this moment be a​ testament to our shared humanity and the collective pursuit of equality and justice for all. We​ look forward to walking with you.

In community,

Elaine Johnson

President, NAACP Santa Cruz County