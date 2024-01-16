Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

We attended the contentious and crowded Jan. 9 Santa Cruz City Council meeting. While every person in the public was graciously allowed testimony if desired, it did not end pleasantly, with many still in attendance when council voted and the meeting ended past 3 a.m. There was complete lack of decorum, with pro-Palestinian supporters rushing the council behind the dais, shouting expletives and making threats, throwing objects at council members and breaking a window.

We give much deserved recognition to Mayor Fred Keeley, Vice Mayor Renee Golder and Councilmembers Sonja Brunner, Sandy Brown, Scott Newsome, Martine Watkins, and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, as well as our city manager, city attorney, city clerk, the IT team, fire, police and sheriff’s departments. We sincerely thank each and every one of you for your time, patience and incredible poise in the face of a marathon council session often punctuated with vulgarities, profanities, threats and disruptions.

Serving our city on this council and attending meetings is a huge civic commitment and we offer our deep appreciation. We feel fortunate to live in a community with such dedication and professionalism.

Nicole and Eli Karon

Stephen and Susan Karon

Santa Cruz

