Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

As a resident of Santa Cruz County, I must admit that I am extremely disappointed in the outcome of the cease-fire resolution vote.

The Santa Cruz City Council, urged by many local citizens, had an opportunity to adopt a resolution for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Neighboring leaders in Oakland, Richmond and San Francisco, at the urging of their constituents, adopted resolutions calling for a cease-fire in this Israel-Hamas war. Bravo for them.

Instead, local leaders voted to adopt a watered-down resolution for peace.

Some argue that this issue is too divisive, too one-sided. That it needlessly divides the local community over an international issue. I say the people of Santa Cruz deserve a voice in all issues, local, national and international.

Yes, I support peace. Therefore, I stand with those urging our local leaders to reconsider and adopt a strong, clear message: a resolution by the City of Santa Cruz in support of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Carole S Arcellana

Seascape/Aptos