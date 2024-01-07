I write as a Santa Cruz County mother raising conscientious children in a nation whose leaders are morally bankrupt.

I am asking the Santa Cruz City Council, the Watsonville City Council, and the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors to pass resolutions similar to the November 27 Oakland resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Our local electeds can help to steer our nation and the world away from a future of fear and endless war and toward the only source of true hope for peace on Earth.

Jewish Voice for Peace, 64 members of Congress, two-thirds of American voters, and the majority of the world have called for an end to the violence in Gaza. To protect our children’s future, we must spread love in a world torn apart by fear.

Dismantling all forms of oppression — including antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and illegal occupations — is the first step.

The Friday before Christmas, peace activists and families caroled in downtown Santa Cruz in support of a ceasefire. This was a model for compassion and activism. These resolutions will show that our community stands for peace, love, and justice.

I’ve heard some members of our local Temple Beth El are against the wording of the resolution and may be pressuring local electeds not to support it. That is disheartening.

As of today, 22,600 Palestinians have been killed in retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis. Demanding an end to targeted attacks of homes, schools, hospitals, places of worship and refuge camps is not antisemitic. It’s the only sane, humane, morally correct thing to do.

Attend the January 9 Santa Cruz City Council and Board of Supervisors meetings and the January 16 Watsonville City Council meeting to support the ceasefire resolutions.

Read more of Gail McNulty’s thoughts here.

Gail McNulty

Bonny Doon