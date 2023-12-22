Adding more bike and pedestrian traffic through Capitola is clearly a very poor idea. It is already congested with multi-mode traffic and adding to this without making any real accommodation will lead to injuries.

Whereas, completing the trail/rail across the existing access including the bridge will alleviate this problem (and its additional injuries).

Other bridges have been rebuilt/paved along this rail line and I am not sure why the Capitola bridge is an exception. Can anyone explain this anomaly?