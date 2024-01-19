Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

One cannot expect hostilities in Gaza to end if one side – Hamas — refuses to do so. We each have a right to defend ourselves. Official resolutions by the city council should be framed toward both sides making such an agreement.

However, Hamas has historically refused any such compromise. It should be obvious to all that Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself. Protests, even civil disobedience by the people, should be a call for settlement and “reasonable” compromise by governments. As for those who seek peace, it is obvious and wrong to assume that peace can be achieved through violence.

However, so long as Hamas maintains an agenda of violence against Israel, there can be no peace in the Middle East. Further, I think that so long as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “the bungler,” and his supporters lead Israel, peace with respect and fairness to Palestinians is also impossible.

This seems to be the impasse in which we find ourselves. What can we do? First, make peace with each other.

Michael Tierra

Ben Lomond