The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan that shows how the jurisdiction can fit 4,634 new housing units within the county by 2031. Of that housing, 3,054 are to be allocated as affordable for low-to-moderate-income residents.

Do readers know that low-income in Santa Cruz County is anything less than $82,350 per year for a family? Inequitable housing development continues to fuel homelessness in Santa Cruz County and households with the least income are not necessarily prioritized within the county’s new plans for the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).

No matter what the state mandates with RHNA, it’s crucial that every one of our conversations about housing development in Santa Cruz County specifically include our rent-burdened neighbors most at risk of losing their homes, the thousands of households in Santa Cruz County making substantially less than $82,350, not to mention all the individuals and families already living in their vehicles, tents and on the streets.

It’s imperative that we vigilantly critique the county’s development plans, with equity as our greatest concern, if we care to help address the heartbreaking crisis of homelessness in our community.

Thank you,

Marsa Greenspan

Santa Cruz