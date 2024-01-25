The past several days of rainfall in Santa Cruz County have left the soil very saturated. County officials say without enough time to dry out, a couple inches of rain too soon could cause problems.

After days of wet weather, officials across Santa Cruz County are keeping a watchful eye on swollen rivers and saturated soils as they brace for potentially more heavy rain next week.

The National Weather Service warned this week that an “impactful atmospheric river” could potentially hit the Western United States between next Wednesday and Saturday, Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, bringing heavy rains to much of the California coast.

NWS meteorologist Brayden Murdock said Wednesday that it should be clearer by Monday what the forecast will be next week and how much Santa Cruz County will be affected.

Murdock said next week’s weather event could bring about 1 to 2 inches of rain to Santa Cruz County, though the forecast remains uncertain and the county could end up missing the brunt of the storm. “I can’t give you the straightest of answers on that yet,” he said Wednesday. “It could wind up being impactful rain and we want people to be prepared for it.”

The county’s watersheds are already “pretty well saturated” from heavy rainfall over the weekend and into this week, said Dave Reid, director of the Santa Cruz County Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience. “We will expect them to be very flashy and respond very quickly to large storm events.”

While the county hasn’t started preparations for a big weather event just yet, given the uncertainty of the forecast, Reid warned that the potential for flooding and landslides could be high. “We definitely want to make sure that if we are expecting a storm that is in that 2-4- or 3-5-inch range that we’re communicating with the public that there could be some flooding that could occur,” he said.

Parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains saw more than 6.5 inches of rain between last Friday and Tuesday, while the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville received as much as 4 inches.

While no injuries were reported in the city of Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Fire Chief Robert Oatey told a Monday briefing that eight units of the Cypress Point Apartments, located 101 Felix St., near Neary Lagoon, flooded overnight Sunday into Monday. Five of the flooded units were occupied.

The San Lorenzo River rose much more quickly over the weekend than was predicted, Reid said.

“How the river responded indicated to me and our weather partners that we’re fully saturated at this point,” said Reid. “The river will respond very, very quickly to intense events.”

Normal rainfall amounts aren’t an issue on their own, but recent rains have saturated the soil, raising the risk of flooding similar to what happened early Monday morning, according to Oatey. When soil saturation is high, the ground can’t absorb more water and rain runs off the top, flooding low-lying areas. The high soil saturation level also raises concerns for landslides in steep regions in the mountains and heightens the risk of roadbed failures.

Reid and Oatey said that regardless of what the forecast says, residents should always clean out gutters and storm drains and help neighbors who need assistance with cleaning, to prevent flooding.

To stay up to date on forecasts, Oatey urged residents to monitor TV and radio broadcasts for weather updates and to register for alerts from CruzAware, a local warning system for Santa Cruz residents.

