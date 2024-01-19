Both lower- and higher-elevation areas in Santa Cruz County could see multiple inches of rain throughout the weekend. Lighter rain could then roll through midweek next week before a stretch of dry weather.

Santa Cruzans should expect a wet weekend as three separate bouts of rain are heading to the area, with the first starting Friday night, the second hitting Saturday night, and the third hitting Sunday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said that both the round beginning late Friday afternoon and Saturday night are likely to bring about 1.5 inches of rain to Santa Cruz proper and other lower-elevation areas, where the round hitting on Sunday night could bring 2.5 inches to lower elevations.

The mountains will likely see higher rainfall totals. While still not certain, Behringer said the first round could bring about 2.5 inches of rain in the mountains, followed by up to 3 or 4 inches Saturday night and Sunday night. He added that those estimates could be somewhat conservative, as the mountain regions tend to “overperform” forecasts. A man surveys stormy seas Monday from the jetty in Capitola. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Behringer said that all three of the main rain events are part of the same weather system and that there will be scattered showers in between the major downpours. As usual, coastal regions and the mountains will get windy, but gusts in this wet weather system aren’t expected to be particularly severe. Behringer said that both of those regions may see winds from 25 to 30 mph. After the soggy weekend, he said things look as though they’ll dry off.

“We may see some showers during midweek, but after that and into next weekend we’ve got a little dry spell coming in,” he said.

This year is an El Niño year, in reference to the climate pattern associated with the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Southern California, the Southeast U.S. and the Pacific Northwest often see wetter and cooler conditions during these years, but the Bay Area and Central Coast are typically more difficult to predict.

Behringer said that this year is no different, and other than a seemingly dry month after the coming bouts of rain, it’s hard to say how the climate pattern could affect the weather in Santa Cruz County. So far, he said that it does not appear the area will be much wetter than normal, but things can always change.

“Honestly, for us, it’s looking like equal chances of being right about normal,” said Behringer. “But the storm door isn’t closed yet.”

