Being a photojournalist, I get the unique opportunity to witness the events that happen in our county firsthand. I have a front-row seat to the drama, pain, joy and celebrations that occur within our special home that we call Santa Cruz County. The year 2023 was for sure one heck of a bumpy ride.



Click for photo details Crews dismantle what’s left of the pier at Seacliff State Beach on March 29. “Living less than a mile away from the Seacliff State Beach, it was heartbreaking seeing the much-loved pier being dismantled after it was torn apart during the storms in early January,” writes Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud.

The first three months of the year brought about historic storms. Starting off with New Year’s Eve, the rain began and seemed to let off only just enough to catch its breath before it wreaked havoc upon us with greater intensity. The severe drought California had been experiencing for years was washed away along with our coastal shores, swollen rivers and flooded towns. Just when it seemed to slow down, our mountains and even our beaches were coated with snow.

Not only were residents affected by our local weather, but global catastrophes, such as the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war brought increased anxiety and despair. At times it seemed that tensions within our county were going to boil over.

But 2023 also brought a lot of joy. It was a time for self-expression through art, music, dance and play. The year brought us landmark events such as the 50th anniversary of Santa Cruz Skateboards, the O’Neill Cold Water Classic and even a state football championship for Soquel High School. We got to experience a steady flow of amazing new restaurants and delicious wines.

I was privileged enough to bear witness to many of these events. Sit back, take a much-needed deep breath and enjoy the moments from the past year.

Whatever 2024 brings us, I shall have my camera to my eye and ready to record our history.

Eric Stark’s “dream home” sits between Beach Drive and Rio Del Mar beach in Aptos. The combination of huge swells and high tides completely knocked out the front wall and flooded the first floor of his house, which he has owned since 2018.

Being a resident of Aptos, seeing the destruction that occurred Jan. 4 was eye-opening. My responsibility as a photojournalist is to record these historic events. Seeing the destruction of a wave ripping out the front wall of a house made me realize the true power of the ocean.

Photo taken: Jan. 6

Wading knee-deep into the flooded Watsonville streets, I got to see how the people of this agricultural town came together and helped each other out. Here, I was able to capture a father carrying his daughter through their flooded neighborhood into their home.

Photo taken: Jan. 9

Being tipped off earlier in the day that Gov. Gavin Newsom was going to be touring Seacliff State Beach, I patiently waited for over an hour until Newsom and members of State Parks staff arrived. Being the only journalist present, I was able to run around and get a series of shots of the governor inspecting the storm damage. Here, I was able to get the perfect composition of the silhouette of Newsom looking at the destroyed coastline with our beloved cement ship in the background.

Photo taken: Jan. 10

After the Pajaro River levee broke early on the morning of March 11, I spent the next four or five days going to Pajaro to take video and photos of the destruction and rescues. Here, members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team tow dive rescuers through the flooded streets of Pajaro. The composition of the flooded roads in the background with the Humvee towing the rescue team told the story of the town during these difficult days.

Photo taken: March 12

On April 27, Santa Cruz lost Fire Captain Brian Tracy to brain cancer. He was only 43 years old. He left behind his wife, Stephanie, and 13-year-old daughter, Stella. I was able to spend some time with Brian and his family before his passing. It was one of those shoots that will stay with me for ever. The cancer had greatly affected his ability to function but I saw the endless love and admiration his wife and daughter had for him. His eyes showed his pride in who he was as a husband, father and firefighter. Santa Cruz lost a true hero.

Photo taken: March 8

I was able to capture the beautiful glimmer in the eye of 7-year-old Tijan Sey while he practiced the pop-up for a paddle-out hosted by Black Surf Santa Cruz.

Photo taken: June 18

The image shows the power of unity. Here, men, women and kids of every race stood together with their fists raised high during the March Towards Love & Courage, a Juneteenth event organized by activist Thairie Ritchie that started at the London Nelson Community Center and proceeded to Santa Cruz City Hall.

Photo taken: June 19

Nearly two years after Brandon Bochat and Hagan Warner vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall, the two men joined more than 50 community members to help repaint the mural and give a public apology.

I shot this with my drone. I love how the shadows of the people seem to be doing the work of repainting the vandalized mural

Photo taken: June 24

Shooting the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos has been a treat for me every year. Seeing the red, white and blue worn by this child brings about the joy in the event.

Photo taken: July 4

Hearing that Kaiser Permanente Arena was to host its first professional mixed martial arts fight, I quickly contacted Daniel Compton, a hometown fighter competing in the main event. I got to spend some time with him while he was training in his garage. I was able to be creative with lighting and capture the speed and power of his workout in this photo.

Photo taken: Aug. 9

A fun shoot with pro skateboarder Ron Whaley at Seacliff Skatepark in Aptos during festivities honoring the 50th anniversary of Santa Cruz Skateboards’ parent company, NHS. I got to take out my strobes and shoot in perfect lighting.

Photo taken: Sept. 8

The annual 9/11 stair climb at Seacliff State Beach put on by the county fire departments, along with staff from California State Parks, always brings a tear to my eye remembering all who passed away in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 60 participants walked up and down the stairs 13 times, taking about 2,200 steps — equivalent to 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center.

Photo taken: Sept. 11

These two people embracing each other while a Free Palestine protest surges around them at UC Santa Cruz creates an emotional image.

Photo taken: Oct. 16

A Día de los Muertos community celebration of traditional music, dance and art at Evergreen Cemetery. I love shooting the colors of Día de los Muertos and the pride in Mexican heritage.

Photo taken: Oct. 28

There is nothing like shooting Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. I love the motion of this witch flying by.

Photo taken: Oct. 31

Using a combination of slow shutter speed and high-speed strobes, I was able to capture the motion of 64-year-old skateboarding champion Judi Oyama as she skated past the Boardwalk while preparing for the World Skate Games next year in Rome.

Photo taken: Nov. 7

It’s always a joy shooting the O’Neill Cold Water Classic. Using a slower shutter, I was able to capture the splash of the water looking almost 3D as this surfer does a cut through a wave during a practice at Steamer Lane.

Photo taken: Nov. 14

The year ended much as it began – with dramatic ocean swells and high tides causing damage to several of the same areas devastated by the January storms. Shooting these December floods was much more of a shock, as many of the small business owners who had spent months trying to get their businesses back open were suddenly dealing with significant damage once again. Here, a worker braces himself against the Capitola Venetian Hotel as a huge wave floods the area.

Photo taken: Dec. 28

