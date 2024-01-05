Does anyone else notice it’s the same few die-hards who keep opposing the construction of the popular coastal rail trail? One day they are worried about cost. Another day it’s trees. Then it’s fences. Next it’s obscure Caltrans statistics.

Their relentless complaining creates the illusion of controversy when in fact, this is the most popular infrastructure project in Santa Cruz County.

An election, polling and comments to the Regional Transportation Commission all show consistent support of 70%-80% in favor of building this bike and pedestrian trail next to the tracks. It’s the fastest way for us to get a high-quality, active transportation corridor across our county while reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.

Russell Weisz

Santa Cruz