Robert F. Kennedy's support of Israel since Oct. 7 has dented some his support among some Santa Cruzans who previously backed his long-shot presidential bid, but local campaign leaders say they're full-go with efforts to get RFK Jr. on the November ballot.

In 2023, environmental lawyer and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his candidacy for the U.S. presidency, first as the nominee of the Democratic Party, then later as an independent. For generations, Santa Cruz County has been a favorable environment for maverick and dark horse presidential candidates, particularly of a progressive bent, and RFK Jr. is no exception.

In July, Lookout reported on local support for Kennedy, son of one of the most famous politicians in American history and nephew of another. A contingent of Kennedy supporters participated in the Fourth of July parade in Aptos and we spoke to a handful of them about their candidate, whose views on everything from COVID to Big Pharma have proved to be controversial within the Democratic Party.

At least one Santa Cruz RFK Jr. supporter that I talked to back in July has changed her view on Kennedy. Satya Orion was a committed volunteer for Kennedy, and campaigned on his behalf every week at the Live Oak farmers market. But she is no longer working on his behalf.

“I still think that RFK Jr. is a good man and could help bring about much-needed change for America if he were elected,” Orion said in an email. But she parted ways with the candidate on the issue of his support of Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. She said her moral commitment to peace and opposition to war compelled her to step away from the Kennedy campaign. “All of this has opened my eyes,” she said, “to the much larger issue of the control that Israel has over all politics in the U.S. and the futility of politics in general. I observe that there are certain lines that all politicians must not cross and [support for Israel] is one of them.”

Russell Brutsche, another RFK Jr. supporter in our original report, is a bit more ambivalent now about Kennedy. Brutsche said he too was initially disappointed by Kennedy’s stance on Israel. But he is reluctant to abandon the candidate on that basis alone. “So after pulling back a bit, I remain in the Kennedy camp for now, certainly convinced he’s a better option than Biden or Trump,” he said via email.

At the same time, those now working on the Kennedy campaign report that support locally is still strong. Barbara Lee of the Santa Cruz For Kennedy group said those who have abandoned the campaign are few in comparison to “many more who are joining and are very enthusiastic.”

Stessa Thompson, one of the leaders of the Santa Cruz for Kennedy campaign, said that experiences like Satya Orion’s are the outlier and not the trend, and that the local movement for RFK Jr. is not only strong but is poised to make a big splash in early 2024 with planned events to promote the candidate. Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. march in the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos on July 4, 2023. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

“There is no trend,” Thompson said in response to volunteers pulling back from the campaign for political reasons. “We’ve have very, very few [defections from the campaign]. I was very surprised when Satya made that choice. But, if anything, it’s made us all stronger within our group.”

Kennedy could benefit from widespread anxiety about a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the presidential race, and at least one poll found that up to 20% of voters would consider voting for him.

Thompson said that the local campaign now has about 170 people on its volunteer list. As an independent candidate, Kennedy faces a daunting task getting his name on ballots in states across the country. In California, he will need almost 220,000 signatures from registered voters by August to be put on the November general election ballot, and the local campaign will be focusing on gathering those signatures and generating enthusiasm for its candidate.

