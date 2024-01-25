Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the B9:
- Lacy J. Dalton and John Sandidge bring together an all-star lineup to help a couple of musical friends in their journey to healing.
- “8 Tens” is here! The world’s greatest 10-minute play festival (I mean, can you think of a greater one?) opens this weekend at Actors’ Theatre.
- The New York Times’ landmark in American history scholarship “The 1619 Project” gets a live deep dive on stage up on campus.
- Rising from the ashes of Sublime come the genre-voracious SoCal kings we know as the Long Beach Dub Allstars, hitting Moe’s Saturday night.
- Midwestern poet Ross Gay has won a fistful of prestigious awards for his poetry, so he must be doing something right. He teams up with Santa Cruz’s Chris Mattingly at Bookshop.
- Candlelit dinner? Yawn. How about a candlelit concert, in the beautiful Cocoanut Grove, with a string quartet doing the best of Coldplay? Intrigued?
- The She Adventures Tour brings you inspiring stories of fearless, adrenaline-junkie women with trips around the world.
- Santa Cruz Works wants you to know about the area’s “Titans of Tech,” with a tribute evening next week to Santa Cruz’s next great innovators.
- Get to know the ambitious local fine-art photographers known as the Pixel Printers with their dazzling group show, opening with a reception Friday.