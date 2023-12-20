A low-pressure system that hung over Santa Cruz County and the Bay Area prompted a coastal flood advisory out of “an abundance of caution,” said NWS meteorologist Brayden Murdock. Though the advisory has since been lifted, some areas of Santa Cruz County have seen as much as 7 inches of rain since the weekend.

A rainy start to the week prompted the National Weather Service to issue a coastal flood advisory for parts of the Bay Area including the San Francisco Peninsula, the North Bay, the East Bay, and San Jose and Gilroy. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Cruz County had been spared from any flooding, but it did see a good amount of rain over the past two-plus days, with traffic snarled on area roads as a result.

NWS meteorologist Brayden Murdock said Sunday’s rain was the beginning of the larger cold front — a cold air mass that has met up with warmer, moist air — that dropped the majority of its rain on Monday and Tuesday. He said that system brought 5 to 6 inches across most of the Santa Cruz Mountains, and even close to 7 inches at the highest elevations. The coastline and other lower-elevation areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain.

“Today, what we’re seeing is a different low-pressure system moving down the coast,” said Murdock told Lookout on Wednesday, with rain expected to taper off overnight, with drizzle possible Thursday before sunnier skies return Friday. “So, different setup but similar results.”

A low-pressure system causes air to rise, and water vapor condenses into clouds that turn into rain. One of these systems moved down the coast Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, which brought more rain, though smaller totals, to Santa Cruz County. Murdock said that from about midnight Tuesday night to noon Wednesday, the Santa Cruz Mountains and higher-elevation points saw between 1 and 2 inches of rain, while the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville got about an inch.

Murdock said the NWS issued its coastal flood advisory out of “an abundance of caution,” because heavy rain in a low-pressure system can influence the tides, which were already high early Wednesday morning in the San Francisco area. Although the Monterey and Santa Cruz areas did not experience those high tides Wednesday, it is still possible Thursday.

“We’ll probably still have some high tide anomaly and may see some potential coastal flooding there,” said Murdock. “But it’s not the worst we’ve seen as far as high tides already this season.”

More rain could be on the way after the Christmas holiday. Murdock said there appears to be another system heading into the county Dec. 27, but that could easily change over the next week: “The nature of these systems is that they kind of slow down before we get a good grasp, and it may not have much momentum anymore. So take it with a grain of salt.”

