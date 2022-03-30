Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

2022 UCSC Student Welcome Guide

Welcome Banana Slugs! This is your introduction to all things Santa Cruz. Enjoy, explore and learn about your new home.

Student engagement group photo
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Pizza and hands

Higher Ed

Santa Cruz student deals

Here’s a list of student deals from businesses in and around Santa Cruz County. All deals are featured in Student...

11th Hour Coffee has taken over the Swift Street Courtyard location formerly occupied by Kelly's French Bakery

Higher Ed

Santa Cruz student recommendations

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Here’s a list of recommendations for Santa Cruz students written by Santa Cruz students. All recs are featured in weekly...

Local chain Ferrell's Donuts has more than 70 years of history in Santa Cruz County.

Food & Drink

Eats on a budget in Santa Cruz

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Looking for an affordable meal in Santa Cruz County? Take a look at some of Max Chun’s recommendations for eats on a...

UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga.

Higher Ed

How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

By Hillary Ojeda

An international team of scientists, co-led by UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga, completed the...

pride parade santa cruz

Latest News

Student Lookout: Santa Cruz Pride, Gayle’s Bakery and local museums to visit

By Max Chun

An aerial view of the Westside.

Places

Get to know the Westside

By Liza Monroy

It’s the San Lorenzo River geographically, but it’s as much a well-developed state of mind. Liza Monroy picks that...

