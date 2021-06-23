Want to weigh in about a Cabrillo College name change? Final community session set for Thursday
Want to weigh in about a Cabrillo College name change? Final community session set for Thursday
Cabrillo College officials have held a series of forums regarding a potential name change. Proponents say the college’s...
Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbing
A previous incident involving one of the suspects in the Aptos High murder case has been confirmed by the Santa Cruz...
First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership
First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership
Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...
Latest News from Aptos