Aptos

News and features covering all of Aptos from Corralitos to La Selva Beach. Stay in the know of neighborhood news and housing updates.

Higher Ed

Want to weigh in about a Cabrillo College name change? Final community session set for Thursday

Cabrillo College as seen from above.

By Hanna Merzbach

Cabrillo College officials have held a series of forums regarding a potential name change. Proponents say the college’s...

K-12 Education

Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbing

Officers stand guard outside of Aptos High School on Aug. 31, 2021. A student was stabbed shortly after 2 p.m. and students and staff were put on lockdown.

By Hanna MerzbachMark Conley

A previous incident involving one of the suspects in the Aptos High murder case has been confirmed by the Santa Cruz...

K-12 Education

PHOTOS: Vigil held in Watsonville to honor Aptos High stabbing victim

Two attendees embrace during speeches being given at the Peace and Unity Vigil held in Watsonville on Sunday Sept. 5.

By Kevin Painchaud

Promoted Content

First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...

Civic Life

Health

Environment

City Life

