Groundbreaking at Willowbrook County Park
11 Images

Honoring Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller at Willowbrook Park in Aptos

Faviola Del Real, Damon Gutzwiller’s partner, with their two children. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The crowd at Monday’s groundbreaking at Willowbrook County Park in Aptos. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Officials at the groundbreaking

From left to right: Sheriff Jim Hart; Santa Cruz County Parks Director Jeff Gaffney; Mariah Roberts, director of nonprofit County Park Friends; County Supervisor Zach Friend; Ethan Rumrill, president of the Santa Cruz County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The crowd at Monday’s groundbreaking. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

From left to right: County Supervisor Zach Friend, Santa Cruz County Parks Director Jeff Gaffney, Sheriff Jim Hart and Mariah Roberts, executive director of nonprofit County Park Friends. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend speaks at Monday’s groundbreaking. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Damon Gutzwiller’s partner, Faviola Del Real (center), gets a hug from County Supervisor Zach Friend. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Damon Gutzwiller’s partner, Faviola Del Real, with their daughter. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A memorial gathering for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller at Cabrillo College in 2020.

A memorial gathering for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller at Cabrillo College in 2020. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A memorial gathering for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller at Cabrillo College in 2020. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A memorial gathering for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller at Cabrillo College in 2020. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

