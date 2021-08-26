Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Best of Lookout Santa Cruz

Launched in November 2020, Lookout aims to reshape local journalism, bringing back the trust and reliability that legacy news organizations once had. Our smart, connect-the-dots journalism has transformed the information landscape in Santa Cruz County, improving lives and strengthening democratic institutions.

In our first year, we’ve published more that 1,400 original stories — more than 3,200 total — providing you with the best in local journalism alongside Santa Cruz-oriented state and national coverage from the Los Angeles Times, CalMatters and others. The articles below produced by our team represent some of the best of what we’ve offered — and lay the foundation for more comprehensive community journalism in the post-pandemic future.

Like what you see? Support us by becoming a member.

Special Sections & Features:

January 2022

December 2021

November 2021

October 2021

September 2021

August 2021

July 2021

June 2021

May 2021

April 2021

March 2021

February 2021

January 2021

December 2020

Latest Newsletters

Press Releases