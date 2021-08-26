Best of Lookout Santa Cruz
Launched in November 2020, Lookout aims to reshape local journalism, bringing back the trust and reliability that legacy news organizations once had. Our smart, connect-the-dots journalism has transformed the information landscape in Santa Cruz County, improving lives and strengthening democratic institutions.
In our first year, we’ve published more that 1,400 original stories — more than 3,200 total — providing you with the best in local journalism alongside Santa Cruz-oriented state and national coverage from the Los Angeles Times, CalMatters and others. The articles below produced by our team represent some of the best of what we’ve offered — and lay the foundation for more comprehensive community journalism in the post-pandemic future.
Special Sections & Features:
- The Unhoused of Santa Cruz — coming soon
- Area Profiles — coming soon
- CZU: One Year Later
- Unsung Santa Cruz
- Aptos High School Stabbing & School Safety
- 21 for 21
- Guides: Surfing, Coastal Exploration, Hiking, Volunteering, Vegan Eating, Staycations, Wildfire Readiness, Local Gift Ideas
January 2022
By Jacob Pierce
A Feb. 3 meeting of the Santa Cruz Regional Transportation Commission is likely to be heated. Why? Commissioners are...
Quick Take
A volcanic eruption near New Zealand caused massive waves to inundate the island nation of Tonga and continue on to the...
Pranksters, LSD and the Dead: Ken Babbs was there at Santa Cruz County’s most famous (or infamous) party
Pranksters, LSD and the Dead: Ken Babbs was there at Santa Cruz County's most famous (or infamous) party
Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady and the crew immortalized in “The Electric Kool Aid Acid Test,” not to mention the band that...
December 2021
Don’t mess with the women: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law
Don't mess with the women: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law
When Santa Cruz’s only big surf industry company, O’Neill Wetsuits, put on an event in October that for the first time...
By Maria Gaura
Anyone trying to purchase a home in Santa Cruz County recently might have seen their dream-home desires thwarted by a...
Quick Take
No one could prepare volunteer fire captain Renee Fenker for what it would be like defending the San Lorenzo Valley area...
November 2021
Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids
Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre's death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids
“Helping girls grow with the flow in science, technology, engineering, art and math, as well as surfing” is the Drop In...
-
‘Nature is like a slow-cooked meal’: Regenerative farming brings cannabis, food crops into soil harmony
'Nature is like a slow-cooked meal': Regenerative farming brings cannabis, food crops into soil harmony
By Georgia Johnson
With practices centered on growing crops atop mounds filled with wood and plant debris and letting the main crop mingle...
A Santa Cruz superfood, superhero-approved: Wonder Woman endorses Goodles’ new mac & cheese
A Santa Cruz superfood, superhero-approved: Wonder Woman endorses Goodles' new mac & cheese
Santa Cruz-based Goodles launched on Tuesday with a plant-based boxed mac & cheese product in four varieties. The...
October 2021
Quick Take
In the past 12 months, five women have been victims of homicides, a dramatic jump from 2019. Service providers say they...
-
To mask or not to mask: Local businesses vary on policies following end of mandate
To mask or not to mask: Local businesses vary on policies following end of mandate
After Santa Cruz County health officials lifted the mask mandate late last month, businesses have had to decide whether...
Quick Take
The 831 Water Street project, which would have 50% of its units classified as affordable housing, is very contentious in...
September 2021
Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbing
Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbing
A previous incident involving one of the suspects in the Aptos High murder case has been confirmed by the Santa Cruz...
A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle
A test of 'Bonny Doon Strong': Why a 'sexually violent predator' should not be this community's next battle
As 30% of its population continues to either rebuild, mitigate damage or choose where else to go next, the state of...
‘Kids pretty much on their own’: Leaders grapple with Pajaro Valley’s pandemic-fueled youth violence crisis
'Kids pretty much on their own': Leaders grapple with Pajaro Valley's pandemic-fueled youth violence crisis
Those who see it up close talk to Lookout about what they view as the biggest challenges to fixing the problems that ail...
August 2021
‘Heartbreaking’: Student dead after stabbing at Aptos High, two other students to be charged with murder
'Heartbreaking': Student dead after stabbing at Aptos High, two other students to be charged with murder
Tragedy strikes Aptos High on Tuesday after 17-year-old is stabbed and killed on campus. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s...
Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to know
Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here's what you need to know
The proposed Kaiser Permanente campus will include a four-story parking garage with an estimated 720 parking spots,...
‘Hero of the neighborhood’: How a Bonny Doon neighbor’s resolve helped save a Santa Cruz musical treasure
'Hero of the neighborhood': How a Bonny Doon neighbor's resolve helped save a Santa Cruz musical treasure
The name Boomeria comes not from the dramatic churchy sounds that emanate from the pipe-organ, but from the man, Preston...
July 2021
Tokyo, here she comes! UCSC student becomes first athlete from school to head to Olympics
Tokyo, here she comes! UCSC student becomes first athlete from school to head to Olympics
By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
UC Santa Cruz student Isabelle Connor will be representing Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, set to begin July 23, as...
‘Loyal to my soil’: Watsonville MLB draft pick Ruben Ibarra won’t forget ball fields where it all began
'Loyal to my soil': Watsonville MLB draft pick Ruben Ibarra won't forget ball fields where it all began
By Max Chun
Ruben Ibarra is the latest Watsonville resident to get drafted into Major League Baseball, but he won’t forget his roots...
By Maria Gaura
With seven new six- and seven-story buildings planned for downtown, nobody disputes that it will alter the look of Santa...
June 2021
‘Should’ve done more’: Could a former soccer star have been saved? Family grieves, community wonders
'Should've done more': Could a former soccer star have been saved? Family grieves, community wonders
Edward “Lalo” Murillo-Jimenez dreamed the kind of dream many soccer-loving kids growing up in Watsonville do. But when...
‘We did what we came to do — we saved it’: Court of Mysteries owners at peace with moving on
'We did what we came to do — we saved it': Court of Mysteries owners at peace with moving on
By Will McCahill
The pandemic sank Artina Morton and Douglas Harr’s plans for an “ohana compound” at their historic Westside...
20 years of ‘Living Like Jay’: Honoring the legend of one of surfing & Santa Cruz’s brightest shooting stars
20 years of 'Living Like Jay': Honoring the legend of one of surfing & Santa Cruz's brightest shooting stars
Since his death in 2001, Jay Moriarity’s legend has continued to grow as a rare talent taken too soon, and a soul of...
May 2021
‘It’s bigger than just us now’: SLV teens behind Instagram account alleging school sex abuse speak up
'It's bigger than just us now': SLV teens behind Instagram account alleging school sex abuse speak up
Two young women have posted more than 45 stories detailing sexual assault and violence from students and alumni of San...
Did you hear that big boom in Santa Cruz County Thursday night? What experts say happened
Did you hear that big boom in Santa Cruz County Thursday night? What experts say happened
Residents across the county reported hearing something akin to a sonic boom Thursday night. Lookout reached out to...
The gateway to the Cement Ship is back — at least part of it. Here’s what we know about the weather-worn pier
The gateway to the Cement Ship is back — at least part of it. Here's what we know about the weather-worn pier
Closed for about a year while state parks assessed storm damage, the pier leading to the SS Palo Alto at Seacliff State...
April 2021
‘This is a pattern’: At least five people now raising misconduct allegations against SLV High teacher
'This is a pattern': At least five people now raising misconduct allegations against SLV High teacher
Two former San Lorenzo Valley High School students are telling Lookout about their experiences with Eric Kahl, one of...
When he endured racism at a Santa Cruz donut shop last year, Spike Wong did what he does: He wrote about it
When he endured racism at a Santa Cruz donut shop last year, Spike Wong did what he does: He wrote about it
Santa Cruz playwright and actor Steve “Spike” Wong, a former schoolteacher, talked to Lookout Santa Cruz about the...
O’Neill Sea Odyssey responds to executive’s resignation after she alleges ‘racism, misogyny and privilege’
O'Neill Sea Odyssey responds to executive's resignation after she alleges 'racism, misogyny and privilege'
By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
O’Neill Sea Odyssey on Thursday evening responded to the resignation letter that its executive director, Rachel Kippen,...
March 2021
Seabright speaks up: Residents, businesses frustrated by outdoor living ordinance that would allow camping
Seabright speaks up: Residents, businesses frustrated by outdoor living ordinance that would allow camping
When the Santa Cruz City Council voted to pass the new law and allow overnight camping by homeless people in part of the...
Quick Take
THE HERE & NOW: When will Santa Cruz’s beloved old arthouse cinema the Nickelodeon reopen again? The answer lies...
-
‘Very disappointed’: Watsonville, rest of Santa Cruz County left out of California’s vaccine equity plan
'Very disappointed': Watsonville, rest of Santa Cruz County left out of California's vaccine equity plan
The issue is that the state’s “Healthy Places Index” is calculated using census tracts — but the vaccine allocation is...
February 2021
Were shaky finances behind PVUSD superintendent’s firing? Hastily deleted post reveals tension
Were shaky finances behind PVUSD superintendent's firing? Hastily deleted post reveals tension
LOOKOUT INVESTIGATES: Documents obtained by Lookout and interviews with district and county education officials reveal...
What to make of the latest viral anti-mask video, this one at a Santa Cruz Trader Joe’s?
What to make of the latest viral anti-mask video, this one at a Santa Cruz Trader Joe's?
THE HERE & NOW: A year into the pandemic, we’re still seeing anti-maskers parade around in public spaces — like in a...
Six-figure mistake: Flaw in Capitola Library plans sparked delays, cost taxpayers at least $580,000
Six-figure mistake: Flaw in Capitola Library plans sparked delays, cost taxpayers at least $580,000
The architecture firm hired by Capitola to design its new library made a critical mistake by setting the building too...
January 2021
Quick Take
Experts are hopeful the CZU burn scar might be more resistant to debris flows than was previously believed. But...
The inequities of COVID: Why has South County been impacted so disproportionately?
The inequities of COVID: Why has South County been impacted so disproportionately?
Who were Miri Villalobos and Santiago Tehandon? Two members of a Watsonville community that has absorbed 45% of Santa...
Why did actor Edward James Olmos turn up at a Pajaro Valley Unified school board meeting?
Why did actor Edward James Olmos turn up at a Pajaro Valley Unified school board meeting?
It turns out the actor has a youth cinema program that works with PVUSD students — and, like others, he was none too...
December 2020
‘I was dead’: How a quick-rising swell at Pleasure Point nearly cost one experienced surfer his life
'I was dead': How a quick-rising swell at Pleasure Point nearly cost one experienced surfer his life
Wayne Kiba was lucky to end up floating on his back in the water, he was lucky to have quick help from first responders...
Quick Take
Doctoral student Carlos Cruz’s punishment overrides a recommendation he be let off with a warning. His peers, his union,...
