Checking in on India Joze as it winds down: Iconic Santa Cruz eatery to serve its final meals Saturday

Among the businesses along Front Street in downtown Santa Cruz vacating to make room for new housing developments that will transform the riverfront and Lower Pacific area over the next five years is a Santa Cruz classic.

India Joze will be closing its doors for good after one last hurrah on Saturday night.

Founded by Jozseph Schultz and his wife, Sasha Childs, the restaurant has served eclectic meals to Santa Cruzans for 50 years.

India Joze has received local and regional acclaim, winning various awards for its unique blend of Eurasian cuisine with South Asian and Mediterranean influences. A documentary called “Foodie for the People” debuted at the Del Mar Theater in October.

Lookout swung by recently to check on the vibe as the iconic eatery winds down. Between managing a slew of late-afternoon orders, Childs was nice enough to chat and share her thoughts on what their future looks like (catering opportunities, for one), and what she hopes to see from the new developments along the river.

Good news spoiler alert: It doesn’t sound like Schultz has any intention of staying out of the kitchen and performing his famous food alchemy any time soon.

Watch the full interview above.