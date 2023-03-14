Associate Director for Operations and Development

Salary Range: $50,000-$80,000 based upon experience.

Benefits: Generous health and dental plan. Liberal vacation policy. Professional development encouraged

Overview:

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment is an important aspect of this position as is the capacity to manage multiple tasks and flex daily to unplanned situations. Our ideal candidate is a problem solver and experienced in project management with the drive to help our team get to “yes” when presented with a challenge. Strong communication skills are essential.

We are looking for someone who can translate and operationalize high-level strategic ideas and decisions—in service of fulfilling the Temple’s mission—provided by the Executive Director with whom you report. Similarly, our ideal candidate is comfortable working in an organization with multiple “leaders” ranging from both the Senior and the Rabbis to lay leadership. We are hoping to find a person who has a positive track record of managing sensitive information and has an appetite to discover new opportunities for engaging members. The ideal candidate has a long term, aspirational career interest in rising to become an Executive Director. Knowledge of Judaism not required. We are offering a competitive salary.

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Executive Director, this newly created position manages and contributes to completion of critical projects across the organization.

There are three broad types of assignments that may be delegated by the Executive Director and will touch every aspect of Temple life from the Preschool and Temple School to the cemetery and Jewish life cycle events. Responsibilities may include:

Ongoing Projects: Examples Include:

Partnering to develop annual budget

Managing major holiday and fundraising event logistics

Providing staff support to synagogue committees

Organizing annual training (active shooter/disaster preparedness to sexual harassment etc)

Partnering in payroll management

Assisting with fundraising

One Time Projects: Examples Include:

Organizing and documenting institutional practices

Drafting policy manuals

Coordinating board governance

Grant initiation and compliance management

Modernizing website

Major Multi Year Projects: Examples Include:

Developing and driving a Capital Campaign

Creating new outreach programs with the goal of recruiting new members

Examples of Specific Duties:

Works with the Board of Trustees, Senior Rabbi, Executive Director, and other members of senior staff to research, cultivate, steward, and help solicit potential donors. Devise, implement, and manages effective, creative, and often original strategies designed to individually and systematically interest, engage, and secure a wide range of key prospects to meet or exceed TBE funding and membership growth goals. Spearheads process to determine fundraising priorities, goals, and objectives; and institutes a timeline for key fundraising and event strategies that integrates all TBE activities and constituencies.

Coordinates TBE strategic fundraising plan by coordinating its implementation to maximize results, with particular focus on a new Capital Campaign.

Helps to attract and retain new members

Creates checklists of onboarding and off boarding procedures.

Works with lay leaders and staff to shape key institutional and development related messages and collaborates on development of campaign marketing materials.

Coordinates the implementation and project management for deadlines and cost controls for major facility projects.

Coordinate between Membership Experience Program Manager and Executive Director to ensure facility properly staffed for daily use.

Prepares and distributes regular progress reports utilizing tools from Excel to Infographics

Seeks out opportunities to maximize effectiveness of ShulCloud, TBE’s CRM system.

Develops and implements administrative best practices that ensure accuracy and consistency of data and ease of use for congregants and staff.

Helps identify opportunities for staff development as well as arrange trainings to ensure TBE maintains compliance with state and federally mandated regulations

Identifying new opportunities for generating funds

Management of grants

Attitudes and Skills needed for success:

A sincere commitment of caring for people of all ages, gender and sexual orientations, abilities, and diverse backgrounds.

Enthusiastic, organized, highly motivated, responsible, courteous, discreet, flexible, and creative. Has a sense of humor.

A mindset of adaptability and flexibility and the ability to stay positive despite challenges.

A self-initiating problem solver who is energized by challenges and willingness to learn.

An understanding of the value of teamwork and a desire to be a part of a high-performing staff team.

Ability to follow-thru in a timely manner.

Ability to implement and oversee systems as well as to “roll up your sleeves”.

Meticulous attention to detail with very high quality standards and principles.

Ability to create and implement systems.

Ability to accomplish work with excellence, honesty, and professionalism.

Discreet and sensitive with regards to information about congregants and staff.

Self-initiator with strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate well (both orally and in writing); ability to manage multiple priorities and responsibilities.

An estimation of where annually you will be spending your time:

35% - Project management

30% - Capital campaign and fundraising

25% - Ongoing HR, Finance and Admin support

10% - Young family and new member engagement

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

5+ years of substantive experience in all aspects of project management such as leading or managing successful fundraising efforts, new member cultivation etc. Board engagement with a strong understanding of the not-for-profit Jewish community a plus.

Knowledge of Human Resource management.

Capable of working independently as well as collaboratively

Ability to manage and actualize projects, juggle multiple priorities, and meet deadlines.

Maintain schedule for assigned projects to ensure work is delivered on time and on budget.

Marketing/external communications experience

Strong writing skills, proficiency with Microsoft Office, Excel and knowledge of HTML or web content management programs along with donor database programs and presentation software are essential.

Knowledge of ShulCloud is highly desired.

Must have event planning experience in a variety of venues.

Grant writing skills.

Provides a leadership presence by working on-site approximately 40 hours per week at times when staff and congregants are expected to be at TBE.

Works evenings and weekends as needed due to meetings, Jewish holidays and other scheduled TBE events, in addition to the Temple’s regular hours of operation. Attends religious services and holiday celebrations as necessary.

Experience supervising administrative support staff or interns.