This week in Santa Cruz County business: Bad news for crab fleet, downtown food boom & numbers to know

California’s Dungeness crab season delayed again, dealing another blow to state’s fishermen

Crab traps sit in the Santa Cruz Harbor. (Mallory Pickett / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A delayed commercial Dungeness crab season marks another blow for California’s fishing industry. State officials announced Friday that the season would be delayed until at least Dec. 1, meaning there won’t be crab available for Thanksgiving, which was traditionally one of the biggest markets for the seafood.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife delayed the season because of a high abundance of humpback whales between the Bodega Bay and Monterey Bay regions. Director Charlton Bonham said that allowing the use of crab traps would increase the risk of a whale entanglement. His agency will reevaluate the situation around Nov. 17 to determine next steps for the season, which was scheduled to open Nov. 15.

This marks the sixth consecutive year the state has delayed the season, and it means crab fishermen won’t be able to capitalize on the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day is typically when customer demand for Dungeness crab is highest.

Announcement of the delay comes as the state’s fishing community is still reeling from the cancellation of the 2023-24 salmon season.

“It’s really bad,” said fishermen Tim Obert, a native Santa Cruzan who’s been fishing for over 20 years, Obert of the current conditions for California’s commercial fishing operations. “This is the worst year I’ve seen before. We have always had the salmon to back up the crab.”

Read my full story here .

ICYMI: 10 new food businesses slated for downtown Santa Cruz

The former Starbucks location on Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz. (Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Monterey-based vegan donut company and a second location of Soquel’s vegetarian burger/breakfast joint, Pretty Good Advice, are just two of the new food businesses coming to Pacific Avenue in the coming months. A total of 10 new food-related businesses are currently planned for downtown Santa Cruz, and new construction means more restaurant spaces will be available soon. Lily Belli dug into some of the new spots we can expect to see and what’s to come.

Ch-ch-changes: Openings, closings and other developments

Cafe GSC, formerly Cafe Gratitude, in downtown Santa Cruz closed in October. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cafe GSC shutters downtown spot: Cafe GSC , formerly known as Cafe Gratitude, closed its doors at 123 Lincoln St. in Santa Cruz for good. The vegan restaurant opened in 2011. As Lily Belli reports , the owner blames rising costs, incurred debt and decreased business for the closure.

, formerly known as Cafe Gratitude, closed its doors at 123 Lincoln St. in Santa Cruz for good. The vegan restaurant opened in 2011. , the owner blames rising costs, incurred debt and decreased business for the closure. Paoutygrooms opens in Watsonville: Dog groomer Paola Gonzalez’s new brick-and-mortar business opened last month at 1039 Freedom Blvd.



Looking at the numbers

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

5: That’s how many years 11th Hour has been serving up tasty coffee beverages. The company, which marked its anniversary on Friday, now operates two locations in Santa Cruz, downtown and the Westside.

That’s how many years has been serving up tasty coffee beverages. The company, which marked its anniversary on Friday, now operates two locations in Santa Cruz, downtown and the Westside. 10: The number of new hotel constructions and major hotel renovation projects that have taken place locally in 2022-23.

The number of new hotel constructions and major hotel renovation projects that have taken place locally in 2022-23. $352,000: Looking for a new turnkey venture? That’s the asking price for one local fencing company.

Thursday and Friday: The Silicon Valley Economic Development Alliance holds its annual conference at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, bringing together stakeholders from Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Santa Clara and southern Alameda counties.

holds its annual conference at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, bringing together stakeholders from Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Santa Clara and southern Alameda counties. Thursday: The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership will hold its ninth annual State of the Region in Seaside to discuss all things regional economy. UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive will emcee. Details here.



The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership will hold its ninth annual State of the Region in Seaside to discuss all things regional economy. UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive will emcee. Thursday, Nov. 16: The Slugs in Biotech job fair will help connect UC Santa Cruz undergraduate and graduate students with internship and job opportunities in the biotech industry. The event takes place at the Baskin Engineering building on campus between 12:30 and 4 p.m. More info here.



Business news worth reading

The Fox Theater in downtown Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

