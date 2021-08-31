It’s time to hang at The Hangar: Penny Ice Creamery first to open its doors at Skypark development

The Hangar in Scotts Valley has its first active tenant.

Penny Ice Creamery opened its doors on Monday. It’s the ice cream shop’s fourth location, joining other Penny destinations in downtown Santa Cruz, Pleasure Point and Aptos Village.

“We had our eye on Scotts Valley for a while,” co-owner Zach Davis said. “It’s always sunny and seems like a good spot to grab an ice cream.”

Penny is the first of three businesses that will anchor The Hangar at Skypark development along Mount Hermon Road. The ice creamery will be joined by Sunnyvale-based Faultline Brewing Company and Scotts Valley-based Home by Zinnia’s boutique shop.

Davis said Penny will continue making its ice cream at the Santa Cruz location. The new Scotts Valley stop will be more of a “scoop shop.”

“It feels good to be open,” he said.

The Hangar development project was first announced in 2017 and is a joint project between local land developers Corbett Wright of CW Land Consultants and Rob Stuart of Timberworks Inc. The 1.5-acre project is at the former site of the Suburban Propane building.

Penny Ice Creamery is located at 260 Mount Hermon Rd. inside The Hangar at Skypark. Hours of operation are noon-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

